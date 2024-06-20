The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) is committed to working with the government of national unity (GNU) in a bid to “ensure that the voices and needs of the youth are prioritised and addressed,” said league president Collen Malatji.

On Thursday 20 June, the league briefed the media post-elections and their intentions with the GNU.

Malatji said the league applauded their mother body for its “strategic and inclusive approach” in the formation of the GNU. “This decision reflects the ANC’s dedication to unity, stability, and progress,” said Malatji.

Malatji further claimed the Youth League would not compromise on “critical” principles to advancing the National Democratic Revolution (NDR). “Policies that contradict the principles of the NDR, such as the proposal to reform NSFAS into a tiered bursary and loan system, will not happen under our watch,” he said.

“We will not allow any regression or the implementation of policies that undermine the hard-won gains of our democracy. While we are prepared to work with all parties, including the DA, our commitment to progressive policies remains unwavering,” said Malatji.

This sentiment was similar to Youth League secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle who said a GNU was there to facilitate “development”. He said if there were “regression” in policies for development such as privatisation, the ANCYL “will be in the streets”.

Young people in Parliament

“We have seen the inclusion of approximately 20 young people under the age of 35 as parliamentarians, along with a significant number of individuals under the ages of 40 and 50,” said Malatji, who said this was a “positive step towards ensuring that our leadership reflects the demographics of our society, where the youth form a substantial part”.

The ANCYL also ‘proudly’ noted that 14 of their NEC members were in Parliament. “Although we have not yet reached all our targets, these outcomes provide hope that our leadership will increasingly mirror the youthful and dynamic nature of our society,” he said.

According to Xolile George, the Secretary to Parliament during the handover of candidate lists for the National Assembly, “nearly 50% of its members fall within the 20 to 50-year age cohort”.

Malatji added, “The ANCYL calls for the appointment of young people as ministers, and deputy ministers by President Cyril Ramaphosa, MECs by Premiers”.

When asked by journalists about whether they had pushed for the inclusion of young people in Cabinet, Malatji said it was the President’s prerogative to choose — and this applied to a wider GNU too — not only for the league but for other parties who want representation in Cabinet.

This comes as the next step for President Ramaphosa who will choose and announce a new Cabinet. DM