Newsdeck

WILDLIFE

European lynx species rebounds from brink of extinction

European lynx species rebounds from brink of extinction
An Iberian lynx runs free after its release in the Mountains of Toledo, central Spain, 02 March 2021. The two lynx named 'Rwanda' and 'Rubens' from the raising center 'La Olivilla' in Jaen were released into the wilderness near Polan, a municipality in the province of Toledo. EPA-EFE/Ismael Herrero
By Reuters
20 Jun 2024
0

GENEVA, June 20 (Reuters) - A species of lynx found in remote areas of Spain and Portugal has rebounded from near extinction, with its adult population growing more than tenfold since the start of the millennium.

Wildlife experts are calling the recovery of the Iberian Lynx unparalleled among felines in an age of extinction in which species are vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years due to climate change, pollution and habitat loss.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which categorises species according to the level of risk they face in a “Red List” produced several times a year, bumped up the Iberian Lynx from “endangered” to “vulnerable” on Thursday.

While the Iberian Lynx shares the yellow eyes and short black stumpy tail with other lynx species, it is much smaller than them and has a distinctive black “beard” of long hair around its chin.

There were just 62 adults scattered across Mediterranean forests in 2001 but the population jumped to around 648 in 2022, IUCN said. Today, the population has risen to more than 2,000, counting both young and adult lynxes across a range of thousands of kilometers covering rocky mountainous areas and valleys.

Francisco Javier Salcedo Ortiz, Coordinator of the LIFE Lynx-Connect project, which led the conservation action for the Iberian lynx called it “the greatest recovery of a cat species ever achieved through conservation” and praised a range of actors including landowners, farmers, hunters and the European Union which provided financial and logistical support.

Efforts have focused on increasing the abundance of its prey, a species of wild rabbit which is also endangered, programmes to free hundreds of captive lynxes and restoring scrublands and forests. However, IUCN warned that gains could be reversed and said that threats included diseases from domestic cats and among the European rabbit population it feeds on as well as poaching and road kill.

IUCN is set to produce its broader Red List update which serves as a barometer of biodiversity next week.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
Maverick News

Engineer linked to George building collapse suspended by Engineering Council of SA
IFP wins big in KZN’s uMzumbe, MK party gets its first ward councillor
Maverick News

IFP wins big in KZN’s uMzumbe, MK party gets its first ward councillor
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 08 June - 14 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 08 June – 14 June 2024
Los Angeles school board votes to ban smartphones
Newsdeck

Los Angeles school board votes to ban smartphones
Climate change threat hangs over haj pilgrimage as hundreds perish in heat
Newsdeck

Climate change threat hangs over haj pilgrimage as hundreds perish in heat
Putin and Kim embrace in North Korea, vow new multipolar world
Newsdeck

Putin and Kim embrace in North Korea, vow new multipolar world
Boeing’s Crewed Starliner Mission Delays Return From Space
Newsdeck

Boeing’s Crewed Starliner Mission Delays Return From Space

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.