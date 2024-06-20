Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Car dealerships across US halt services after cyberattack

Car dealerships across US halt services after cyberattack
Cars on the Howdy Honda dealership lot on March 18, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
20 Jun 2024
0

Thousands of car dealerships were ground to a halt during a normally busy holiday on Wednesday by a cyber incident at CDK Global, a major software provider for dealers across the US.

The company “shut all systems down and executed extensive testing and consulted with external third-party experts,” Tony Macrito, a CDK spokesman, said in an email. The company’s core product — a dealer management system — and its digital retailing solutions have been restored, and CDK is testing all other applications and will provide updates as it brings them back online, Macrito said.

CDK’s systems, which many car dealerships rely on to conduct nearly all of their normal business, first went down around 2am Eastern time, said Brad Holton, vice president of Proton, a cybersecurity firm that serves dealers and the auto industry. 

He said CDK provided little information on what caused the outage that effectively shuttered many dealerships. Some can’t function at all and others have been forced to resort to paper record keeping for routine services like oil changes, Holton said.

A BMW store in Manhattan told customers that it was forced to halt all new business, including scheduling appointments or car servicing. When asked how long its operations may be disrupted, a customer care representative for the store responded, “I truly have no idea.”

Other dealerships also struggled to do business. “We can’t access customer records, can’t set certain appointments. We can’t even print a repair order,” said Claire Glassmire, a receptionist at Barbera’s Autoland in Philadelphia. Employees have been using workarounds all day, said Glassmire, adding that “all our hands are tied.”

Proton’s Holton said some CDK functions began to come back online Wednesday afternoon, but others remained down and the restored services weren’t fully operational.

“Dealers are very committed to protecting their customer information,” said Mike Stanton, president and chief executive of the National Automobile Dealers Association, adding that they are “seeking information from CDK to determine the nature and scope of the cyber incident so they can respond appropriately.”

CDK provides car dealerships with several services, including online appointment scheduling, electronic signature capabilities and messaging tools between divisions, according to its website.

Investment company Brookfield Business Partners agreed to buy CDK in an all-cash deal with an equity value of $6.4-billion in April 2022.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
World

An orca attack on white shark in EC waters raises fresh questions about ‘seascape of fear’
Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
Maverick News

Alleged gang boss goes big — Ralph Stanfield ‘in bed’ with Old Mutual, Atterbury
New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Maverick News

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
Africa

The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment

TOP READS IN SECTION

Doors to close on Media24 print titles — 800 jobs affected
South Africa

Doors to close on Media24 print titles — 800 jobs affected
After The Bell: SA mining companies find that the grass is not always greener on the other side
Business Maverick

After The Bell: SA mining companies find that the grass is not always greener on the other side
Rand rallies to over 10-month highs past R18/dlr on GNUphoria
Maverick News

Rand rallies to over 10-month highs past R18/dlr on GNUphoria
Consolidated legal challenges to NHI Act will have more clout
Maverick News

Consolidated legal challenges to NHI Act will have more clout
TymeBank to take a bite of the Big Apple with NY listing
South Africa

TymeBank to take a bite of the Big Apple with NY listing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic