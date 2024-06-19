Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK PM Sunak’s Conservatives set for heavy election defeat, polls forecast

UK PM Sunak’s Conservatives set for heavy election defeat, polls forecast
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on his flagship Rwanda migration policy, in London, Britain, 22 April 2024. Sunak seeks to push a bill through the Parliament that enables his flagship migration policy as the British prime minister seeks to regain momentum 10 days from a crucial set of local elections. EPA-EFE/JASON ALDEN / POOL
By Reuters
19 Jun 2024
0

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Three opinion polls on Wednesday predicted a record defeat for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives at a July 4 election, forecasting the Labour Party would comfortably win a large majority after 14 years in opposition.

By Sachin Ravikumar and Kylie MacLellan

Polling by YouGov showed Keir Starmer‘s Labour was on track to win 425 parliamentary seats in Britain’s 650-strong House of Commons, the most in its history. Savanta predicted 516 seats for Labour and More in Common gave it 406.

YouGov had the Conservatives on 108 and the Liberal Democrats on 67, while Savanta predicted the Conservatives would take 53 parliamentary seats and the Liberal Democrats 50. More in Common forecast 155 and 49 seats respectively.

Chris Hopkins, Political Research Director at Savanta, said its projection put Labour on course “for a historic majority”.

The three polls were so-called multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) surveys, an approach that uses voters’ age, gender, education and other variables to predict results in every British voting district. Pollsters used the method to successfully predict the 2017 British election result.

They are largely in line with previous surveys predicting a Labour victory, but show the scale of the Conservatives’ defeat could be even worse than previously thought.

YouGov’s forecast of 108 seats for the Conservatives was around 32 lower than its previous poll two weeks earlier.

Both Savanta and YouGov predicted that the party of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher could be left with the lowest number of seats in its near 200-year history contesting elections.

 

MISSTEPS

Sunak, who in a final throw of the dice last week pledged to cut 17 billion pounds of taxes for working people if re-elected, has failed to turn the polls around so far in a campaign littered with missteps.

His task has been made harder by the surprise mid-campaign return to frontline politics by prominent Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, a right-wing populist, whose Reform UK party threatens to split the right-of-centre vote.

Britain has a first-past-the-post electoral system, meaning Reform could pick up millions of votes across the country without winning any individual seats.

YouGov predicted Reform would win five seats and Savanta none. More in Common did not give a figure for Reform.

The Savanta poll, published by the Telegraph newspaper, said Sunak could even lose his own parliamentary seat in northern England, once considered a safe Conservative constituency, with the contest currently too close to call.

Sunak has acknowledged that people are frustrated with him and his party after more than a decade in power, dominated at times by political turmoil and scandal.

All three surveys projected several senior government ministers, including finance minister Jeremy Hunt, were on course to lose their seats.

Most opinion polls currently place Keir Starmer’s Labour about 20 percentage points ahead of the governing Conservatives in the national vote share.

Other polls in recent days have also presented a grim picture for Sunak, with one pollster predicting “electoral extinction” for the Conservatives.

 

(Editing by William James and Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
Africa

The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
Three arrested for Cape Town shootings linked to gang violence
Maverick News

Three arrested for Cape Town shootings linked to gang violence
Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
PA cries foul over Zille comments on GNU inclusion while FF+ waits in wings
Maverick News

PA cries foul over Zille comments on GNU inclusion while FF+ waits in wings

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 08 June - 14 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 08 June – 14 June 2024
Adobe sued by US regulators over subscription cancellations
Newsdeck

Adobe sued by US regulators over subscription cancellations
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says
Newsdeck

US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says
Los Angeles school board votes to ban smartphones
Newsdeck

Los Angeles school board votes to ban smartphones
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.