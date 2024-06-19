The 2024 Presidential Inauguration, and more from around the world

Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife Gugu Mtshali at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President’s term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
King Mswati III of Eswatini and his spouse arrive for Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration ceremony as South Africa’s president at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, 19 June 2024. Ramaphosa was re-elected as South Africa’s president by the National Assembly on 14 June 2024, following the country’s general elections held on 29 May 2024. South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in for his second term on 19 June. EPA-EFE/PHILL MAGAKOE
Baleka Mbete at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President?s term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini and wife at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the Presidents term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Graca Machel, (R), widow of former South African president Nelson Mandela, and her daughter and human rights activist Josina Machel, (L), arrive for the inauguration of South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa as president at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, 19 June 2024. Ramaphosa was re-elected as South Africa’s president by the National Assembly on 14 June 2024, following the country’s general elections held on 29 May 2024. South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in for his second term on 19 June. EPA-EFE/PHILL MAGAKOE
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his wife Sithembile Zondo at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President’s term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
The procession at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the Presidents term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
People at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President’s term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
John Steenhuisen at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President’s term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Former president Thabo Mbeki at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President?s term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Cyril Ramaphosa attends oath-taking ceremony for his second term as South African President next to his wife Tshepo Motsepe at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, 19 June 2024. Ramaphosa was re-elected as South Africa’s president by the National Assembly on 14 June 2024, following the country’s general elections held on 29 May 2024. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK / POOL
Guests arrive for the inauguration ceremony of Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term as South African president at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, 19 June 2024. Ramaphosa was re-elected as South Africa’s president by the National Assembly on 14 June 2024, following the country’s general elections held on 29 May 2024. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Youths dressed in traditional Minwenda attire from Venda attend Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration ceremony as South African president at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, 19 June 2024. Ramaphosa was re-elected as South Africa’s president by the National Assembly on 14 June 2024, following the country’s general elections held on 29 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ALAISTER RUSSELL
South Africans at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the Presidents term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
South Africans celebrate at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the Presidents term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Pemmy Majodina, a lawmaker, center, leads guests in song during the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, in Pretoria, South Africa, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Ramaphosa was sworn in for another term as South Africa’s president, three weeks after elections stripped his party of its parliamentary majority and forced it into a power-sharing alliance with long-time rivals. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The procession at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the Presidents term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
SANDF at the Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings on June 19, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), and also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President’s term of office. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
A racegoer attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Nana Acheampong attends the 2nd day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck of the Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear Collection during the Paris Men’s Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2024. The presentation of the Men’s collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
People rest in front of the Friendship of Peoples Fountain, during the International Exhibition-forum Russia at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, 19 June 2024. The International Exhibition-forum Russia, designed to demonstrate Russian main achievements in technology, science, tourism and culture, runs from 04 November 2023 to 08 July 2024. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Supporters of Hezbollah listen to their leader Hassan Nasrallah (not pictured) as he delivers a speech via a screen at a memorial ceremony for senior Field Commander Taleb Sami Abdallah, known within Hezbollah as Hajj Abu Taleb who was killed on 11 June, in a suburb outside Beirut, Lebanon, 19 June 2024. Four Hezbollah fighters, including the senior field commander Taleb Sami Abdallah, were killed after the Israeli attack on a residential building in Jwaya town in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon on 11 June. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A closer view of humen skeletons inside the ancient beachside buildings at the Herculaneum archaeological park, in Ercolano, southern Italy, 19 June 2024. The buildings where also the deposits of the fishermen’s nets have been located at that time, are containing the skeletons of around 300 fugitives who tried in vain to reach safety in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, and can now be visited again by the public. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A policeman evacuates a local resident due to a fire that broke out in Varis – Koropiou, eastern Attica, Greece, 19 June 2024. Authorities have urged residents to evacuate an area on the fringes of Athens where a large wildfire was fanned by strong winds. The fire service said 54 firefighters, assisted by six water-dropping aircraft, were trying to control a ‘difficult fire’ near Vari, some 30 kilometers south of central Athens, in an area where there are scattered residential properties. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Andy Warhol, ‘Fragile’, Estimate: 100,000 – 150,000 GBP. Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Art exhibition opens in London, on public view ahead of evening and day sale auctions on 25 and 26 June. The offering of over £100 million of art includes works by Pablo Picasso, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Tamara de Lempicka, Alberto Giacometti, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, among others. At Sotheby’s on June 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Bowles/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)
Italy’s Arianna Errigo (L) and Great Britain’s Carolina Stutchbury in action during their Foil Women’s Foil Individual semifinal match at the Fencing Euro 2024 in Basel, Switzerland, 19 June 2024. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Supporters of Hungary wave flags as they cheer ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Hungary, in Stuttgart, Germany, 19 June 2024. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA. DM
