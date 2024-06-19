Defend Truth

LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration today with two kings and 20 presidents representing Africa

LIVE: Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration today with two kings and 20 presidents representing Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath at the 7th parliament first sitting of the National Assembly at the CTICC. 14th June 2024. (Photo : Shelley Christians)
By Daily Maverick
19 Jun 2024
0

Follow the Daily Maverick team for live updates on Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration from the Union Buildings.

What you need to know:

  • Cyril Ramaphosa will be officially sworn in as South Africa’s president at the Union Buildings today. This marks the final constitutional deadline related to the elections and the formation of a government.
  • Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a Cabinet soon after his swearing-in. Although no specific deadlines are set, in 2019, Ramaphosa took four days, while Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma announced their Cabinets the day after their inaugurations. Read more.
  • The GNU now comprises five political parties: the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, and Good. The collective holds 273 of 400 seats in the National Assembly or 68% of the seats. Read more.

    Gallery

    Comments - Please in order to comment.

    Investigations

    News & Analysis

    Features

    Newsletters

    Community

    DM168

    Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

    Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

    We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

    …but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

    If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

    Join The Cause
    Maverick Insider Logo

    A South African Hero: You

    There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

    Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

    The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

    Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

    Support Daily Maverick→
    Payment options
    MavericKids vol 3

    How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

    81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

    For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.