Defend Truth

WHO’S WHO IN THE GNU?

PA cries foul over Zille comments on GNU inclusion while FF+ waits in wings

PA cries foul over Zille comments on GNU inclusion while FF+ waits in wings
Helen Zille at the IEC Results Operation Centre on 30 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) I Gayton McKenzie speaks during the Crime and Corruption panel at The Gathering Twenty Twenty Four Election Edition at CTICC. 14 March 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Queenin Masuabi
19 Jun 2024
0

The inclusion of the Patriotic Alliance as part of the government of national unity has caused a row between the pact partners. Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus has made a submission to the ANC joining the GNU. 

The Patriotic Alliance has hit back at the DA federal Council Chair Helen Zille about her utterances regarding their decision to become signatories of the government of national unity (GNU).

In an interview with the SABC on Tuesday evening Zille commented that the DA had not been informed about the inclusion of the PA.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the PA  said that it was the ANC’s prerogative to decide who joins the pact.

“It was and remains the ANC’s decision to invite all parties to join its GNU. The DA decided to be one of those parties, but Helen Zille now wants to act as though the DA has the right to be the gatekeeper for the ANC.

“As the PA, we would be lying if we say we are shocked. We have been victims of such short-sighted vindictiveness at the hands of Zille and the DA more times than we can count. Her style of negotiation is to humiliate instead of finding consensus. It must always be her way or the highway,” the statement reads.

The party has further stated that it is willing to bury the hatchet with the DA and put South Africa first.

“We as the PA will now await the next move of the ANC with interest. We thought the GNU was about putting party differences aside and working together for the good of South Africa and its citizens. Even the DA leader in his first speech in Parliament emphasised this. Perhaps we are the ones with dementia, though, and instead it is about Helen Zille thinking she is in charge of the new government of national unity,” it reads.

DA-PA relationship breakdown

The DA and PA have had a turbulent relationship since their fallout in the City of Joburg last year.

The PA assisted the ANC-EFF alliance oust the City of Johannesburg mayor, former DA councillor Mpho Phalatse.

The PA was initially in an agreement with the DA but when their proposal to make their party’s deputy president Kenny Kunene the mayor was rejected, the agreement came to an end.

The DA also requested that the PA publicly denounce the ANC and distance itself from the party. This suggestion was rejected by the PA, with leader Gayton Mckenzie taking to social media to set the record straight.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on the sidelines of the presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, party leader John Steenhuisen confirmed that the DA was not consulted. He expressed optimism, though,  that the matter would be resolved over time.

John Steenhuisen at the Presidential Inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 29 June 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“We seek clarity on that because the original agreement made it clear that parties would only be added with consultation. We have not been consulted about the PA and their role is not yet clear. I am sure when we sit down with the president in the next 48 hours, that will become clearer.

“It is time for us to set aside petty partisanship that we saw during elections, we all wore different party t-shirts. The t-shirt we now need to wear is one with the South African flag and the party logo at the back of it…” he explained.

FF+ to join pact

Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus’ Pieter Groenewald confirmed that the party has submitted a proposal to join the GNU.

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald at the 2024 State Of The Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on 8 February 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

“We are in the process of working together at a national level. We have put forward our proposal to the ANC and await a response either today or tomorrow.

“What is important to the FF+ is that we have good governance in SA and it is the first time we do not have a governing party, so they will have to be accountable to Parliament and it cannot be misused by the majority to be a rubber stamp,” he reiterated.

Groenewald then mentioned that they would have to explain to their constituency why they are partnering with the ANC but added that there is a general euphoria around the formation of the GNU.

The ANC and FF+ have already joined forces in the Northern Cape to install Zamani Saul as the premier.

However, Groenewald mentioned that the party declined the opportunity to govern alongside the ANC in the province.

If the FF+ joins the pact, they would be joining the DA, IFP, Good, PA and PAC.

While the GNU has already voted Ramaphosa in as president, the next few days will see intense talks about how positions will be shared between the parties. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office at presidential inauguration
Blog

LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office at presidential inauguration
Liberalism’s last stand — the GNU represents a last chance. Let’s see if SA liberals grasp it
South Africa

Liberalism’s last stand — the GNU represents a last chance. Let’s see if SA liberals grasp it
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
Africa

The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
DM168

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Maverick News

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Maverick News

Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.