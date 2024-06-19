Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath of office to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidential Inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 19 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

President Cyril Ramaphosa made an impassioned plea at his inauguration as head of state for the seventh administration not to fear what the Government of National Unity (GNU) has to offer.

The political pact led to Ramaphosa’s re-election last week, but it has met with mixed emotions and concerns from some quarters, particularly as its members differ substantially on fundamental policy issues.

Addressing thousands after his swearing-in ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said his administration would endeavour to improve South Africans’ quality of life and tackle unemployment, which at more than 32% is one of the biggest socioeconomic issues that South Africa is grappling with.

“Let us not be afraid of what this Government of National Unity is going to be all about. We want to create jobs, we are going to get everyone in the government of national unity to work and create jobs.

“I am going to make sure that happens. All we want is progress to advance the life of all South Africans, that’s the main issue that I’m going to focus on,” Ramaphosa said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Ramaphosa warns GNU detractors they ‘will not succeed’, vows to protect Constitution, rule of law

On Wednesday, the Union Buildings were a hive of activity as members of the public, dignitaries, heads of state and the media flocked to the historic venue at 4am despite almost freezing temperatures, to witness the momentous occasion.

Ramaphosa was re-elected on Friday. The Constitution prescribes that the President must be sworn in within five days of their election by the National Assembly.

Before addressing the crowd, Ramaphosa delivered his inaugural speech, which also focused extensively on the GNU, which currently comprises five political parties: the ANC, DA, IFP, PA and Good. More political parties, including the UDM and Freedom Front Plus, appear keen to join.

Ramaphosa said the recent election results, which saw the ANC’s support plummet to 40%, were an indication of the people’s will.

“The people have spoken loudly that they choose peace and not conflict… The people of South Africa have spoken and we accept. Their will shall be done without any doubt or any question.”

GNU views

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said his party supported the concept of the GNU, but had concerns about its structure and framework.

“The GNU of today is not the GNU that I participated in in 1994 … This is why we were saying we must have a neutral arbitrator to call all the parties to come and meet, so the ANC can present their position on GNU … As things stand, I don’t think we will have stability,” Holomisa said.

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane characterised the GNU as a grand coalition between the ANC, DA and IFP that his party would not immediately be a part of.

The ACDP’s leader, Kenneth Meshoe, was among those opposed to the GNU.

“We are people of principle; we said to the public that we are not going to work with the ANC that has done so much corruption in the country. So, we have kept our word despite many nice promises,” Meshoe said.

Ramaphosa hit back at his detractors.

“We must reject every attempt to divide or distract us, to sow doubt or cynicism, or to turn us against one another. Those who seek to stand in our way, those who seek to inflame tensions, will not succeed, because South Africans are resolute,” he said.

Next: The Cabinet

Following the inauguration, Ramaphosa will announce the GNU Cabinet and executive in the days or weeks to come.

The DA leader, John Steenhuisen, has already made it clear that his party, which is the second-largest, wants to occupy critical executive positions.

“We will seek portfolios that give effect to those things, like ending load shedding, tripling the number of Grade 3 pupils who can read for meaning, fighting violent crime, building a capable state with public servants who work for people and not politicians, and being able to ensure we have systems for infrastructure and development,” he said.

The leader of the Good party, Patricia de Lille, who was tourism minister during Ramaphosa’s first term, told journalists at the Union Buildings that she was waiting to see whether or not she would be redeployed.

“I love this country, I love the people — the people are our biggest asset. I am prepared to move on and look at the next task. Should the President ask me to stay on … I am prepared to serve my country in any capacity,” she said. DM