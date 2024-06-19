If there was any member of my family who had a significant and positive influence on my childhood, it was my eccentric grandmother, Salome. Tiny in stature, what she lacked in height, she made up with her amazing lust for life and love for writing poetry.

She was also an ardent MINI fan and often painted the small town of Ermelo red, racing around in her tiny crimson Morris Minor. During school holidays, I made sure to drive beside her as she regaled me with stories of her adventures. Hands-down, I owe my love for cars and taking roads less travelled to my granny.

Ever since it was first launched in 1959, designed by the great Sir Alec Issigonis, the MINI has exuded legendary status. It captured the imagination of post-war Britain and quickly became a pop icon, embraced by royalty, celebs and the working class alike. Its appeal soon became global.

Back then, smoking cigarettes was still a hip and cool thing to do, and so Issigonis, who was a keen smoker, made sure there was a huge ashtray installed in the early models, in place of a radio. By the time it went out of production in October 2000, almost 5,500,000 “Issigonis” Minis had been produced.

‘Too big’

In 2001, now under the helm of BMW, the all-new MINI – which had ballooned in size – was launched. Diehard fans of the former midget MINI were enraged, and questioned whether the weighty imposter could even be called a “MINI”.

However, with all its bells and whistles, it soon silenced its critics.

It captured a whole new, younger generation of fans, as well as “oldies” who were young at heart. BMW was left smiling as, between 2007 and 2019, close to five million “new” MINIS sold globally.

When the Countryman, by far the weightiest MINI ever produced, was introduced to the market in 2010, it sparked an even bigger outcry among purists. With the subcompact crossover segment showing huge signs of growth, it was a strategic move by BMW to disrupt this lucrative segment with a worthy, albeit risky, competitor.

Over the past two decades, the Countryman has continued to grow in both size and power.

Third-gen Countryman

Recently, I got to experience the all-new third generation, the biggest MINI ever produced, now measuring almost five metres in length.

It’s built on the same platform as the BMW 1-Series, but in the flesh, it looks a lot bigger than its stablemate, with its muscular stance, hefty dimensions and in-your-face grille.

On a recent blue-skied, wintery Gauteng morning, we set off on a lengthy road trip to Graskop in Mpumalanga, test-driving the entry-level Countryman C and the Countryman S ALL4. (The speedy John Cooper Works will soon be available, while the all-electric Countryman E should arrive before year-end.)

The road trip entailed a lot of highway driving and a fair amount of twisty passes. Along the way, I discovered that the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Countryman C offered enough oomph under the bonnet – 115 kW and 250 Nm – to allow for a dynamic ride.

The overall drive was spacious, comfy and refined, and had more than enough power on the overtake, sailing 0-100 km/h in nine seconds. It held well on mountain passes; the suspension felt “BMW” all the way and there was almost no discernible road noise.

While the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol S ALL4 has significantly more power and torque – 160 kW and 360 Nm – and can zip 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, on our trip up north, I preferred the better-priced C.

It should be noted that both models were thirstier than claimed. The entry-level C came in at about 7.5L/100km (as opposed to 6.1 L/100 km), while the S ALL4 drank around 8.5L/100km (as opposed to the claimed 6.8 L/100 km).

Inside, the Countryman has gone eco-conscious by using reclaimed materials. It works well on the dash which is covered in attractive two-tone knitted material made out of recycled polyester. However, where the third-gen Countryman has made its most significant strides is in its revolutionary tech.

Screens and more screens

Designed by the young and hip German-born Oliver Helmer, who has been working as head of design at MINI since 2014, the new Countryman takes a quantum leap when it comes to its digital offerings.

Underpinned by all-new OS9 Android-based software, everything happens via the imposing central OLED display – it’s 240mm in diameter and offers so much tech that you’ll be forgiven if you don’t know where to start.

For instance, at the top of the screen, you’ll be able to see info like your speed and range. Once you tap it, it goes full screen. Then, at the bottom of the screen, you’ll find a menu bar to access things like audio, navigation, and climate, as well as a home button in the centre which gives you access to everything.

Not aimed at the tech-averse, the new Countryman has clearly been designed to appeal to those who love finding their way between screens, screens and more screens.

Underneath the OLED display, you’ll thankfully find a pretty simple row of controls that gives you access to the start-stop switch, the parking brake button and the gear selector. There’s even a kind of retro physical volume control.

It’s down here that you’ll also find the “experience” toggle, which reminded me of a flashing lights games arcade. By flipping this switch, you are offered eight modes to choose from: Core, Green, Go-Kart, Personal, Vivid, Timeless, Trail and Balance. Each mode has its own custom-designed background, accompanied by a different signature sound.

So for instance, if you choose “Go-Kart”, the screen turns black and red and you’ll hear a “woo-hoo” type sound. “Eco” brings up a green screen, while “Balance” is blue and exudes zen-like sounds.

After initially being impressed, I was disappointed that the “experiences” had absolutely no impact on the actual drive DNA, so once the novelty wore off, it did feel a bit gimmicky. But for a tech and gaming-obsessed generation, it should do the trick.

MINI head designer Helmer explained his thinking behind the brand’s development on the MINI website: “For me, MINI is no longer only a product; I see it as embodying an attitude. MINI is about constant change and the urban environment; its heart beats to the rhythm of the city.

“And for me, MINI is definitively about diversity – the very opposite of monoculture. MINI cannot be pigeonholed. All in all, you can sum this up as a fundamental openness.”

I’ve always been a fan of the Countryman and the latest generation has only added to my enthusiasm. However, the new iteration, with all its wildly clever tech and gizmos, would probably have caused Sir Alex to smoke an entire box of cigarettes while simultaneously swigging a bottle of gin, a drink he was reportedly fond of.

Pricing

Countryman C – R724,819

Countryman S – R795,074

Countryman JCW – R965,767

Countryman E – R1,086,000. DM