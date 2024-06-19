Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ecuador halts China visa deal due to ‘irregular immigration’

Ecuador halts China visa deal due to ‘irregular immigration’
Tourists wear rented astronaut costumes while visiting Volcano #6 of the the Ulan Hada volcano cluster during the Golden Week holiday on October 4, 2021 near Ulan Qab, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
19 Jun 2024
0

Ecuador temporarily stopped a visa agreement with China, citing “a worrying increase in migratory flows from” the Asian nation in recent months.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the South American nation said in a statement on Tuesday that the arrivals either stayed “in an irregular immigration situation or would have left through irregular routes to other destinations in the Hemisphere”.

Some Chinese nationals have been crossing the US border illegally after trekking north through Latin America, motivated by economic opportunities in the US during a slowdown in China.

Read More: A New Wave of Chinese Middle-Class Migrants Is Coming to the US

When asked about Ecuador potentially halting the visa agreement on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the deal “has played an important and positive role in promoting cross-border travel and practical cooperation in various fields”.

It added that Beijing “firmly opposes all forms of human smuggling.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Maverick News

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Liberalism’s last stand — the GNU represents a last chance. Let’s see if SA liberals grasp it
South Africa

Liberalism’s last stand — the GNU represents a last chance. Let’s see if SA liberals grasp it

TOP READS IN SECTION

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
Business Maverick

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
SA markets give GNU a thumbs up as rand rallies toward R18/dlr
Business Maverick

SA markets give GNU a thumbs up as rand rallies toward R18/dlr
It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Maverick News

It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Motus, Premier’s Millbake and Oceana’s Lucky Star
Business Maverick

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Motus, Premier’s Millbake and Oceana’s Lucky Star

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic