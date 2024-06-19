Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks rally on AI optimism, dollar steady: markets wrap

Asian stocks rally on AI optimism, dollar steady: markets wrap
Nvidia 1070 GPUs are seen in Ethereum crypto currency mining computers in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday, 31. January 2018. (Photo: Akos Stiller)
By Bloomberg
19 Jun 2024
0

Asian equities rose on Wednesday after a surge in chipmakers drove US stocks to yet another record-breaking session on Wall Street.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index advanced about 1%, with chip and artificial intelligence-related shares leading the advance. Hong Kong stocks rebounded, while mainland Chinese shares slipped as traders digested speeches at the Lujiazui Forum, where securities regulator chief Wu Qing and PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng are among the speakers. 

The overall risk-on mood comes after US traders pushed the S&P 500 closer to the historic 5,500 mark, betting the potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts will keep fuelling the tech industry. Nvidia Corp. became the world’s most-valuable company — topping Microsoft Corp. — to extend this year’s record-breaking surge. 

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar held on to Tuesday’s declines. There’s no trading of Treasuries globally on Wednesday due to a holiday in the US. 

“Tech stock rallies in Taiwan, Korea, and Japan are expected to continue, it’s not just about Nvidia,” said Aisa Ogoshi, a portfolio Manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Apple Inc.’s plans on AI will also benefit its suppliers, she added. 

China’s 10-year bond yield fluctuated after PBOC Governor Pan said the central bank is studying how to implement government bond trading together with the finance ministry. 

Its 10-year government bond futures closed at a record high on Tuesday. The relentless bull run in the debt market has been a concern for Chinese authorities, with the PBOC issuing several warnings via state media on the risk of a market reversal.  

In other Asian news, Japan’s exports grew at the fastest clip since late 2022 as the weak yen boosted their value. The yen was little changed after a four-session drop. 

Overnight, Wall Street waded through mixed economic data that showed US industrial production increased, helped by a broad-based pickup in factory output. Separately, retail sales barely rose and prior months were revised lower. A chorus of Fed officials emphasised the need for more evidence of cooling inflation before lowering rates. 

“Investors should lean toward the glass-half-full view, but recognise macroeconomic conditions, as well as the nuances across corporate profits, consumers, and incoming economic data may evolve in ways not fully discounted in asset prices at the moment,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise.

In corporate news, Norinchukin Bank, Japan’s biggest agricultural bank, said it will diversify its investment portfolio as it braces for massive losses on the sale of roughly 10 trillion yen ($63-billion) in US and European sovereign bonds. 

In commodities, oil steadied after closing at a seven-week high as a sustained risk-on mood in wider markets outweighed signs of further stockpile growth. Gold was little changed.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Maverick News

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Liberalism’s last stand — the GNU represents a last chance. Let’s see if SA liberals grasp it
South Africa

Liberalism’s last stand — the GNU represents a last chance. Let’s see if SA liberals grasp it

TOP READS IN SECTION

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
Business Maverick

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
SA markets give GNU a thumbs up as rand rallies toward R18/dlr
Business Maverick

SA markets give GNU a thumbs up as rand rallies toward R18/dlr
It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Maverick News

It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Motus, Premier’s Millbake and Oceana’s Lucky Star
Business Maverick

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Motus, Premier’s Millbake and Oceana’s Lucky Star

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic