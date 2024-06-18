Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Wall Street bankers beaten in ‘smartest’ chess tournament

Wall Street bankers beaten in ‘smartest’ chess tournament
Players compete in the World Corporate Chess Championship in the Cunard Building in New York City.
By Bloomberg
18 Jun 2024
0

Forget M&A league tables. Wall Street banks took to the chessboard over the past few days to decide who is the brightest. Turns out, none of them.

Bankers and traders from companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG were beaten by players from online chess platforms Chessify and Chessmood in the final rounds of the World Corporate Chess Championship in New York.

UBS Group AG and Susquehanna International Group were the only two financial firms that made it through to the semifinals. In an intense final on Monday afternoon, Chessify clinched the title in three rounds. 

The competition, run by FIDE, the International Chess Federation, crowns the “smartest company in the world” through the sport of chess. 

Twelve four-person teams — eight of which fought through qualifying rounds in March and April and four wild cards that were invited to play — tested their intellectual prowess through rapid-round chess games held in the Financial District’s historic Cunard Building. It was the first time the tournament was held in person, after debuting virtually during the pandemic. 

The event featured at least one notable side match. World-ranked chess player Boaz Weinstein, a hedge fund manager and founder of Saba Capital Management, played to a draw and then lost against Woman Grandmaster Keti Tsatsalashvili of Georgia, he wrote in a post on X. 

So much fun playing ⁦@keti_chess⁩ – the grandmaster won this game but I managed a draw in our first game. Happy to lose to someone so charming. pic.twitter.com/ISIdefggF5

— boaz weinstein (@boazweinstein) June 15, 2024

During the tournament, players were penned in by velvet ropes on three sides as spectators circled the perimeter commenting on the game play in whispers. The onlookers ranged from retirees interested in the sport to college-age chess enthusiasts who have been playing since childhood. Some were recent newcomers to the game after being inspired by the hit Netflix TV show Queen’s Gambit

The rapid-fire format meant the rounds weren’t “long enough for you to have that much training” and being well-rested was a priority, said Alice Dong, a product manager at BlackRock. 

Most teams included high-ranking players with impressive records, such as BlackRock’s chess club founder and FX trader Rusa Goletiani. Chessify, ChessMood and Susquehanna each had at least one grandmaster on their teams. 

“We knew coming into this we were a bit outgunned,” said Alexander Krol, managing director and head of derivatives alpha at BlackRock. “We came for the experience.”

Each player’s move was projected on a large screen mounted above the stage.

To prepare, William Graif, an associate engineer at Deutsche Bank, studied his opponents’ past games. He played his first rated tournament when he was about 5 years old and from then on, he said, chess has always been a “part of my life.” 

“When I was little and mostly throughout my childhood, I wanted to compete,” Graif said. “I wanted to be the best.”

Chess competitions have taken him to Turkey, Vietnam, Hungary and Portugal. While he still has a competitive spirit for chess, he now focuses more on “enriching other people’s lives through the game of chess” and has taught at summer chess camps for kids. 

Over the 10 rounds played across the weekend, teams typically won or lost all four of their matches. In the two rounds Susquehanna faced off against Goldman, the investment bank lost each time except when Len Ioffe, a managing director, played to a draw against Nan Zhao, a quantitative researcher at Susquehanna. 

The winning team from Chessify included two grandmasters, Zaven Andriasian and Gevorg Harutjunyan, along with Tigran R. Sargsyan and Ani Harutyunyan.

The tournament experience helped draw players in the companies closer. Igor Shneider, vice president of the Financial Institutions Group at Deutsche Bank, said his team had “really good camaraderie.” He started playing chess around age 9 and was ranked as high as 80th in the US in his youth. Shneider has played in Spain, Greece and China, and earned a chess scholarship to the University of Texas, Dallas.  

Shneider was locked in a “time scramble” in a match against a ChessMood team member. 

“I was attacking throughout the game; my opponent conducted a counterattack” that ultimately left them with less than 30 seconds on the clock each. The time pressure, Shneider said, meant he “missed some good chances to win the game.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Maverick News

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Rassie springs flyhalf surprise for Wales Test as four new caps are welcomed
Maverick News

Rassie springs flyhalf surprise for Wales Test as four new caps are welcomed
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable

TOP READS IN SECTION

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
Business Maverick

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Maverick News

It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Motus, Premier’s Millbake and Oceana’s Lucky Star
Business Maverick

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Motus, Premier’s Millbake and Oceana’s Lucky Star
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic