UDM Deputy President Kwankwa released after ransom paid following Cape Town kidnapping

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa during the State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on 10 February 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams)
By Velani Ludidi
18 Jun 2024
The incident, which sent shockwaves through SA’s political community, involved a R10,000 ransom paid by the UDM for Kwankwa’s release.

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, the deputy president of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), was released after allegedly being kidnapped on his way to Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. He was travelling to Gauteng to attend the presidential inauguration, which takes place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The incident, which sent shockwaves through SA’s political community, involved a R10,000 ransom paid by the UDM for his release.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Kwankwa was ambushed and abducted by armed men in Driftsands, Mfuleni. The kidnappers forced him into their vehicle and robbed him of his belongings, including his car. 

“The UDM paid the ransom and Mr Kwankwa was safely released, albeit shaken and traumatised,” Holomisa said. “We wish Tshawe well on his road to recovery from this dastardly incident.”

Kwankwa’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Khayelitsha about 15km from Driftsands.  

Police Minister Bheki Cele in April said, “Kidnapping of members of the public and influential individuals as well as businesspersons remains a concern.” 

UDM Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa with party leader Bantu Holomisa. (Photo: Supplied)

Kidnapping details

Police sources involved in the investigation suggested that the kidnappers might not have known Kwankwa’s identity.

Initially, the suspects attempted to force Kwankwa to withdraw money from an ATM at a petrol station but abandoned this plan because of the presence of security personnel. Instead, they kept Kwankwa captive before releasing him in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said, “Western Cape Anti-Kidnapping multidisciplinary task team, comprising Organised Crime Investigation and DPCI investigators as well as Crime Intelligence, is currently piecing together details following an incident where a 44-year-old man was allegedly hijacked, kidnapped and robbed by armed suspects in Driftsands, Mfuleni, on Tuesday afternoon. 

“Allegedly after the ordeal, the victim was dropped off in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, where he made his way to a police station in the area to report the crime. His vehicle has since been recovered in the Khayelitsha area.” DM

