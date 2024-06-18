Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Los Angeles school board votes to ban smartphones

Los Angeles school board votes to ban smartphones
The logo for ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Monday Sept.14, 2020. *** SECOND SENTENCE HERE ***. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
By Reuters
18 Jun 2024
0

June 18 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday voted to ban smartphones for its 429,000 students in an attempt to insulate kids from distractions and social media that undermine learning and hurt mental health.

By Daniel Trotta and Brendan O’Brien

The board of the second-largest U.S. school district voted 5-2, approving a resolution to develop within 120 days a policy prohibiting student use of cellphones and social media platforms. The policy would be in place by January 2025.

“I think we’re going to be on the vanguard here, and students and this entire city and country are going to benefit as a result,” said board member Nick Melvoin, who proposed the resolution.

On Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for a warning label on social media platforms, akin to those on cigarette packages, citing what he considers a mental health emergency.

L.A. schools officials will consider whether phones should be stored in pouches or lockers during school hours and what exceptions should be made for students of different ages and pupils with learning or physical disabilities.

School officials will also examine using technology to restrict social media platforms and how the policy will address different types of devices such as smart watches.

Board member George McKenna voted against the resolution based on his concerns the policy would be too restrictive. Board member Scott Schmerelson also cast a “no” vote, saying it was unclear whether the ban would be during non-instructional time and who would enforce the policy.

“I think it’s going to be a full-time job being the police of the phone,” Schmerelson said.

Los Angeles joins a number of smaller school districts to ban access to phones or social media. Florida, with some 2.8 million public school students, last year passed a law requiring school districts to prevent student access to social media. Several other states have introduced similar legislation.

While the research on mental health risks remains incomplete, Murthy, the surgeon general, said the emergency was so apparent as to demand action.

Murthy cited a studyin the medical journal JAMA showing adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media may be at heightened risk of mental illness, while referring to a Gallup poll showing the average teen spends 4.8 hours per day on social media.

The L.A. school district cited other evidence that cellphone addiction was linked to soaring rates of anxiety and cyberbullying.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Brendan O’Brien; editing by Donna Bryson, Stephen Coates and David Gregorio)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Maverick News

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Rassie springs flyhalf surprise for Wales Test as four new caps are welcomed
Maverick News

Rassie springs flyhalf surprise for Wales Test as four new caps are welcomed
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
UDM Deputy President Kwankwa released after ransom paid following Cape Town kidnapping
Maverick News

UDM Deputy President Kwankwa released after ransom paid following Cape Town kidnapping

TOP READS IN SECTION

Adobe sued by US regulators over subscription cancellations
Newsdeck

Adobe sued by US regulators over subscription cancellations
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says
Newsdeck

US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Ex-Trump Adviser Urges Him to Cut Ties With China, Restart Nuclear Tests
Newsdeck

Ex-Trump Adviser Urges Him to Cut Ties With China, Restart Nuclear Tests
I have a picture for you! 08 June - 14 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 08 June – 14 June 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.