Defend Truth

BY-ELECTIONS PREVIEW

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma’s breakaway MK Party in ward polls

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma’s breakaway MK Party in ward polls
MK party members dance and sing during a rally at the eSbanini Sports Ground in Umzumbe on 17 June 2024. The subregion will hold by-elections on 19 June. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Wayne Sussman
18 Jun 2024
0

There are by-elections in six wards in uMzumbe in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ugu district on Wednesday, triggered by the defection of ANC councillors to the newly formed breakaway uMkhonto Wesizwe party, which garnered 45.9% of the KZN vote in the 29 May elections. Four of the former ANC councillors are now candidates for the MK party in these by-elections. Here is the lineup.

The setting: uMzumbe is on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal in the Ugu District. It lies between the uMdoni (Scottburgh) and Ray Nkonyeni (Port Shepstone) municipalities. Current ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sboniso Duma and Police Minister Bheki Cele hail from the municipality.

The 2021 local government elections: The ANC won an outright majority, securing 21 of the 39 council seats and 15 of the 20 wards. The IFP is the official opposition, having won 14 seats and five wards. The EFF has two seats and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the African People’s Movement (APEMO) one each. The ANC won all six wards contested in this round of by-elections.

The 2024 provincial elections: uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) was the most popular party in the municipality, winning 40% of the vote. The ANC won 28% and the IFP 27%, with the EFF well behind in fourth place with 2%. In 2019, the ANC won 70% of the vote with the IFP second on 16% and the EFF third on 7%.

MK KZN

MK party members dance and sing during a rally at the eSbanini Sports Ground in Umzumbe on 17 June 2024. The subregion will hold by-elections on 19 June. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

These results suggest the ANC lost the bulk of its support to MK and some to the IFP. This trend affected the EFF in the municipality too. 

Wards 1, 2, 3 are in the southern interior of the municipality. Parts of them border the uMuziwabantu (Harding) and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities. They are rural and comprise many villages. MK was the leading party in all three wards, with the ANC second. In Ward 1, MK beat the ANC by a mere three percentage points. It beat the ANC by 18 percentage points in Ward 2 and seven in Ward 3. 

Illustrative image – A poster of ANC president hangs at a bus shelter in Msunduzi on 07 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Wards 9 and 19 are in the northern section, bordering the uMdoni municipality. MK beat the ANC by 11 percentage points and the IFP by 13 in Ward 9. Ward 19 extends to the beaches. The IFP came first here by a mere 0.25%, pipping MK, with the ANC 8 percentage points behind the IFP. 

Ward 11 is in the northwest of the municipality and does not extend to the border. MK beat the IFP by 8 percentage points and the ANC by 11. 

MK

Supporters at an uMkhonto Wesizwe rally in Umzumbe, KZN, on 17 June 2024, ahead of by-elections on 19 June. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

The by-elections: Six ward councillors defected to MK party after they were suspended from the ANC for colluding with the IFP to remove the ANC mayor and install an IFP mayor. Instead of fighting their suspension they crossed to MK. The group is informally led by former Ward 11 councillor and former speaker Sibonelo Maphumulo. The by-elections were scheduled to be held before the national elections but the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, refused to proclaim the by-elections and they were not able to be held before 29 May. 

Ward 1 (KwaDweshula Nyamande) uMzumbe in Ugu: ANC (67%) MK IFP (24%) ATM (4%) EFF (2%) APEMO (1%) 

The setting: This is a rural ward in the interior and includes numerous villages such as KwaDweshula and Nyamande. 

The by-election: Thulo Mkhungo, the former ANC councillor who defected to MK, decided to run for his old seat. 

Poll: (55%)

Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP President (right) briefs the media on coalitions at IFP Head Office on June 12, 2024 in Durban, (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Ward 2 (Mabheleni St Faith’s), uMzumbe in Ugu: ANC (79%) MK EFF (10%) IFP (7%)

The setting: This is a rural ward in the interior. It is even further from the coast as it sits above Ward 1. It includes the villages of St Faith’s and Mabheleni. 

The by-election: The former ANC councillor who defected to MK was not the candidate for the party in this election. 

Poll: (45%)

Ward 3 (Deyi Maria Trost ) uMzumbe, Ugu ANC (72%) MK IFP (17%) EFF (3%)

The setting: This ward sits above Ward 2. It is deep in the uMzumbe interior and includes the Maria Trost Trappist Mission. 

The by-election: The former ANC councillor who defected to MK was not the candidate for the MK party in this election. 

Poll: (46%)

The MK party held a rally in Umzumbe on 17 June 2024 in the run-up to by-elections on 19 June. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Ward 9 (Magwaza Shozi) uMzumbe, Ugu: ANC (68%) MK IFP (21%) EFF (4%) NFP (<1%)

The setting: This ward is on the northern border of the municipality closer to towns like Scottburgh. It is also rural and is west of Ifafa Beach, between the Mzimkulwana and Fafa rivers.

The by-election: Protas Duma, the former ANC ward councillor who defected to MK, was the candidate for the party in this election.

Poll: (39%)

Ward 11 (Dingimbiza Nyangwini) uMzumbe, Ugu: ANC (57%) MK EFF (19%) IFP (18%) ATM (1%) AEF

The setting: This ward is closer to the coast and sits above the KwaMakosi River. 

The by-election: Sbonelo Maphumulo, the former ANC ward councillor and former Speaker who defected to MK, was the MK candidate in this election.

Poll: (51%)

EFF supporters drive past an MK party rally at the eSbanini Sports Ground in Umzumbe on 17 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Ward 19 (Mnamfu) uMzumbe, Ugu: ANC (57%) MK IFP (34%) EFF (6%) NFP (2%) AEF

The setting: This ward is south of the principal town of Mthwalume. It is much closer to the sea than other contested wards.

The by-election: Thuthukani Jeza, the former ANC ward councillor and former Speaker who defected to MK, was the candidate for MK.

Poll: (52%)

Other by-elections

There are also by-elections in Zululand and Western Cape on Wednesday.  Wayne Sussman will unpack the results in Daily Maverick on Thursday morning. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Early surge by Zuma’s MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zuma’s MK party snatches votes from ANC, IFP in fierce Zululand contest as it gives big parties another huge fright

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Maverick News

Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Against all odds - Olympic gold medallist Thugwane’s heroic effort lit up the nation
DM168

Against all odds – Olympic gold medallist Thugwane’s heroic effort lit up the nation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
Maverick News

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
South Africa rejects outcome of Zelensky’s global peace summit
Maverick News

South Africa rejects outcome of Zelensky’s global peace summit
Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Maverick News

Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Maverick News

It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.