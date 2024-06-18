MK party members dance and sing during a rally at the eSbanini Sports Ground in Umzumbe on 17 June 2024. The subregion will hold by-elections on 19 June. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

The setting: uMzumbe is on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal in the Ugu District. It lies between the uMdoni (Scottburgh) and Ray Nkonyeni (Port Shepstone) municipalities. Current ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sboniso Duma and Police Minister Bheki Cele hail from the municipality.

The 2021 local government elections: The ANC won an outright majority, securing 21 of the 39 council seats and 15 of the 20 wards. The IFP is the official opposition, having won 14 seats and five wards. The EFF has two seats and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the African People’s Movement (APEMO) one each. The ANC won all six wards contested in this round of by-elections.

The 2024 provincial elections: uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) was the most popular party in the municipality, winning 40% of the vote. The ANC won 28% and the IFP 27%, with the EFF well behind in fourth place with 2%. In 2019, the ANC won 70% of the vote with the IFP second on 16% and the EFF third on 7%.

These results suggest the ANC lost the bulk of its support to MK and some to the IFP. This trend affected the EFF in the municipality too.

Wards 1, 2, 3 are in the southern interior of the municipality. Parts of them border the uMuziwabantu (Harding) and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities. They are rural and comprise many villages. MK was the leading party in all three wards, with the ANC second. In Ward 1, MK beat the ANC by a mere three percentage points. It beat the ANC by 18 percentage points in Ward 2 and seven in Ward 3.

Wards 9 and 19 are in the northern section, bordering the uMdoni municipality. MK beat the ANC by 11 percentage points and the IFP by 13 in Ward 9. Ward 19 extends to the beaches. The IFP came first here by a mere 0.25%, pipping MK, with the ANC 8 percentage points behind the IFP.

Ward 11 is in the northwest of the municipality and does not extend to the border. MK beat the IFP by 8 percentage points and the ANC by 11.

The by-elections: Six ward councillors defected to MK party after they were suspended from the ANC for colluding with the IFP to remove the ANC mayor and install an IFP mayor. Instead of fighting their suspension they crossed to MK. The group is informally led by former Ward 11 councillor and former speaker Sibonelo Maphumulo. The by-elections were scheduled to be held before the national elections but the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, refused to proclaim the by-elections and they were not able to be held before 29 May.

Ward 1 (KwaDweshula Nyamande) uMzumbe in Ugu: ANC (67%) MK IFP (24%) ATM (4%) EFF (2%) APEMO (1%)

The setting: This is a rural ward in the interior and includes numerous villages such as KwaDweshula and Nyamande.

The by-election: Thulo Mkhungo, the former ANC councillor who defected to MK, decided to run for his old seat.

Poll: (55%)

Ward 2 (Mabheleni St Faith’s), uMzumbe in Ugu: ANC (79%) MK EFF (10%) IFP (7%)

The setting: This is a rural ward in the interior. It is even further from the coast as it sits above Ward 1. It includes the villages of St Faith’s and Mabheleni.

The by-election: The former ANC councillor who defected to MK was not the candidate for the party in this election.

Poll: (45%)

Ward 3 (Deyi Maria Trost ) uMzumbe, Ugu ANC (72%) MK IFP (17%) EFF (3%)

The setting: This ward sits above Ward 2. It is deep in the uMzumbe interior and includes the Maria Trost Trappist Mission.

The by-election: The former ANC councillor who defected to MK was not the candidate for the MK party in this election.

Poll: (46%)

Ward 9 (Magwaza Shozi) uMzumbe, Ugu: ANC (68%) MK IFP (21%) EFF (4%) NFP (<1%)

The setting: This ward is on the northern border of the municipality closer to towns like Scottburgh. It is also rural and is west of Ifafa Beach, between the Mzimkulwana and Fafa rivers.

The by-election: Protas Duma, the former ANC ward councillor who defected to MK, was the candidate for the party in this election.

Poll: (39%)

Ward 11 (Dingimbiza Nyangwini) uMzumbe, Ugu: ANC (57%) MK EFF (19%) IFP (18%) ATM (1%) AEF

The setting: This ward is closer to the coast and sits above the KwaMakosi River.

The by-election: Sbonelo Maphumulo, the former ANC ward councillor and former Speaker who defected to MK, was the MK candidate in this election.

Poll: (51%)

Ward 19 (Mnamfu) uMzumbe, Ugu: ANC (57%) MK IFP (34%) EFF (6%) NFP (2%) AEF

The setting: This ward is south of the principal town of Mthwalume. It is much closer to the sea than other contested wards.

The by-election: Thuthukani Jeza, the former ANC ward councillor and former Speaker who defected to MK, was the candidate for MK.

Poll: (52%)

Other by-elections

There are also by-elections in Zululand and Western Cape on Wednesday. Wayne Sussman will unpack the results in Daily Maverick on Thursday morning. DM

