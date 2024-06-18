Business Maverick

Business Maverick

J&J talc users want cancer checks even if it cost billions

J&J talc users want cancer checks even if it cost billions
Johnson & Johnson baby powder is arranged for a photograph in New York on Friday, July 15, 2011.
By Bloomberg
18 Jun 2024
0

Johnson & Johnson should be on the hook for potentially billions of dollars in medical fees for women who used its talc-based baby powders and want to monitor their future health over cancer fears, according to a lawsuit. 

Lawyers representing ex-talc users asked a New Jersey federal judge Monday to set up a so-called “medical-monitoring class” to cover the expenses of doctor’s visits and tests for women worried about gynecological and ovarian cancers.

The suit is the latest salvo in the ongoing legal battle between J&J and former talc users, who allege the world’s largest maker of healthcare products hid the cancer risks of its iconic baby powder for almost half a century. J&J is seeking the backing from thousands of people who have sued over the product for an $11-billion settlement of the claims. 

“This kind of monitoring system, especially if covers thousands of women, will be expensive since it goes on for the rest of their lives,” said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond professor who teaches about mass-tort law. “It could cost J&J hundreds of millions, if not billions, to cover these costs.” 

‘Frivolous’ claim

J&J officials on Monday dismissed the proposed class action as a “meritless complaint”. Erik Haas, J&J’s lead in-house lawyer on the talc cases, said the suit was another attempt by the plaintiffs to “disseminate false messaging in an effort to thwart their clients from voting on” the company’s proposed settlement.

Such medical-surveillance programs have been approved in other mass-tort cases, including claims that Dutch manufacturer Koninklijke Philips NA hid flaws in its line of machines designed to treat sleep apnea. The company agreed as part of a $1.1-billion settlement earlier this year to set up a health-monitoring program for users. 

J&J now faces more than 61,000 lawsuits blaming talc used in baby power and similar products for different types of cancers. Many of those cases have been consolidated before the judge in New Jersey who is overseeing the proposed medical-monitoring class-action case. Other cases are set for trial in state courts.  

Damage verdicts

Since 2014, at least a dozen juries have awarded a total of more than $6.5-billion in damages to consumers blaming the powder for their cancers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. Many of those awards later were reduced or thrown out on appeal.

J&J maintains its talc-based products don’t cause cancer and it has marketed its baby powder appropriately for more than a century. The company has won a number of cases in court and had other suits dismissed before trial. J&J withdrew its talc-based powders worldwide at the end of 2023 and replaced it with a cornstarch version.

Plaintiffs want the judge to certify a class that covers US women who’ve used talc from 1960 to now, and who haven’t already filed an individual suit. They also want their spouses, parents and dependent children included in the class. 

Former talc users want the judge to order J&J to set up a fund to cover monitoring expenses, including “baseline assessments, diagnostic testing, and preventative measures”, according to the 137-page complaint.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Maverick News

Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
South Africa

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
Maverick News

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus

TOP READS IN SECTION

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
Business Maverick

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
South Africa

After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Maverick News

It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Motus, Premier’s Millbake and Oceana’s Lucky Star
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Motus, Premier’s Millbake and Oceana’s Lucky Star
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic