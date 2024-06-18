One could argue we have just survived the second and third threats, but the first looms large as we look ahead.

Failure to address the poverty challenge in ways that go beyond the usual refrain of welfare support and job creation will reinforce the other two threats. Will we, once and for all, tackle the challenge of inequality?

South Africa is one of 50 countries around the world where elections are taking place in 2024. In an increasingly uncertain world beset with seemingly intractable challenges – from climate change to a shrinking middle class, to rising levels of violence and geo-political instabilities – those who promise certainty become attractive.

It is widely expected that the overall trend will be rightward – and not just a shift to the traditional right (“neo-conservatism”), but a shift into right-wing populism (“national conservatism”).

Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator for the Financial Times, is currently hosting a five-part podcast on precisely this.

In light of the Indian and Mexican elections, this depressing prediction needs to be moderated, but when looking at the Euro-North American landscape, it certainly rings true (think Trump, Orban, Le Pen, Meloni).

In the Global South, Modi lost his parliamentary majority in India and the Congress Party did better than expected in what was a free and profoundly unfair election.

The left retained its grip on power in Mexico. But it would be wrong to refer to a Northern rightward shift versus a Southern moderation – the return of a Marcos to power in the Philippines is a cautionary tale.

It is not certainty itself that is the threat to democracy, but the quest for certainty – the grand claims made by populists to return a country to a once golden era when things were better, or alternatively a return to a promise for a better future that has been betrayed.

They are adept at coopting the traditional narratives of the left (including workers’ rights, welfare, redistribution) and combining that with anti-immigration tropes (including racism), nationalist passions, state interventionism to put right injustices, rejection of constitutionalism (when convenient) and a cult of personality that rests on the obsessive curation of the leader as a kind of divine or nationalist saviour. Modi, for example, started to claim during the Indian election campaign that his was a divine mission to lead India to greatness.

During the South African election campaign, it was the MK party and the EFF who repeatedly exploited the quest for certainty.

Coopting elements of a left agenda (land, jobs, etc) into populist refrains about betrayal of the promises of the liberation movement and a cult of personality that fused leader and people, they were able to drastically reduce the ANC majority to way below what the polls predicted.

It would be a mistake, however, to assume these narratives are new.

Prior to the EFF and MK party breakaways from the ANC, these narratives were contained within what famously became known as the “ANC as a broad church”. Together, that “broad church” – inclusive of the EFF and MK party – won 64% of the vote, which is 1% higher than what the “broad church” achieved during the first democratic election!

As Gwede Mantashe correctly remarked, the majority actually voted for the ANC tradition. The tactical missteps by the MK party and EFF after the election meant an ANC alliance with the DA, IFP and smaller parties was the only realistic option left for the ANC leadership.

When it comes to the third threat – that losers stop believing they have a chance of winning again – we have seen this emerge in a number of African countries over several years. The result is, inevitably, violence.

This may be why there have been more governments of national unity (GNUs) in Africa than in any other world region – GNUs in Africa are about making sure the losers don’t turn to violence. The classic example was Kenya after the 2007 election.

To call a governing alliance a GNU, the parties that represent the vast majority (80-90%) need to be included (like what happened in SA after 1994). South Africa’s GNU leaves out two significant parties (MK party and EFF), both of which romanticise the Armed Struggle.

A variation on this theme is when losers reject the legitimacy of the election results – think Trump 2020 and Zuma 2024. Trump even attempted to provoke a popular revolt.

The speech that was read out on Zuma’s behalf at his press conference on Sunday 16 June contained a highly significant line that (as far as I am aware) has not been picked up in press reports.

After referring to the decision to take up seats in Parliament and join the Progressive Alliance to fight the ANC-DA coalition from within, he referred to the formation of a Patriotic Front to extend “the struggle” beyond parliament. Fair enough. But then he said that the MK party will, via these formations, fight the ANC-DA coalition government (which he claimed is not a GNU) by all means available, “but within the law”.

That, coupled with the announcement that they would take up their seats and campaign to win the next election, pulled South Africa back from the brink of violence.

It is not hard to imagine Zuma contemplating initiating a KZN-based armed struggle – after all, the seeds were sown in July 2021. He threatened mass violence just before he agreed to resign from the Presidency after the ANC recall in 2018. And maybe, for some, he reiterated this call when at the end of the speech on 16 June he referred to the 1961 founding statement of MK – the ANC’s former armed wing – which states that “there comes a time when a nation must submit or fight”.

Like then, he said, it is time to fight. Back then, that meant armed struggle. By claiming they envisage a struggle within the law, and by taking up their seats in Parliament, just maybe this time around it does not mean armed struggle. Time will tell. Zuma is, after all, a past master at abetting violence to achieve his ends, while firmly denying culpability.

This brings us to the first challenge – the tolerance of poverty.

Clause 8.3 of the Statement of Intent that the coalition parties have signed states that parties commit themselves to the following principle: “Social justice, redress and equity, and the alleviation of poverty.”

Refrains such as this are common and there is agreement that not nearly enough has been done to eradicate poverty, unemployment and extreme inequalities over the past three decades. This has much to do with the adoption of a development policy paradigm that relied on fiscal policy to fund welfare (housing, health, welfare payments, etc), investments in infrastructure by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private investments to create jobs.

From a development theory perspective, real human development and full inclusion cannot succeed if inequalities persist, or get worse, which is what happened.

When it comes to inequality, most South Africans and policymakers assume this is a function of unequal distribution of income – some earn too much, others too little or nothing. However, based on access to tax data, recent research shows that 90% of South Africa’s assets are owned by less than 10% of the population and that 80% of the population has no assets at all.

Significantly, this data excludes family trusts, which are the vehicles that rich people use to hold their wealth – if taken into account, these figures would in all likelihood be even more depressing.

Very little has been done to address asset inequality, not least because the rules of finance have been left largely untouched since 1994.

There is plenty of evidence that the rise of “techno-capitalism” is not only contributing to growing inequalities and the decline of the global middle class but may also be responsible for decoupling the historic relationship between democracy and capitalism, giving rise to a whole new mode of production that Yanis Varoufakis calls “techno-feudalism”.

Growing inequality is by no means a uniquely South African condition.

In a remarkable, relatively new book by a writer who is by no means on the ideological left, entitled The Coming of Neo-Feudalism: A Warning to the Global Middle Class, Joel Kotkin amasses loads of data to demonstrate that the global middle class is in decline as the super-rich get richer and the marginalised poor get poorer as “techno-capitalism” transforms the global economy.

Surveys of middle-class people around the world reveal that most no longer think their children will be better off than them.

He shows that fewer than 100 billionaires together owned half the world’s assets in 2017, down from 400 billionaires only five years earlier.

In the USA, the top 1% captured only 4.9% of income growth during the 1945-73 period, but between the early 1970s and early 1990s they captured the vast majority of all income growth.

In China, 1% of the population holds about one-third of the country’s wealth. China’s Gini coefficient has tripled since 1978, making it more unequal than Mexico, Brazil, Kenya, most of Europe and the USA.

Between 2005 and 2014, 60% of all households in 25 of the most advanced economies experienced no increases or declines in real incomes.

Kotkin can therefore easily agree with the conservative economist John Michaelson who he quotes: “The economic legacy of the last decade is excessive corporate consolidation, a massive transfer of wealth to the top 1% from the middle class.”

According to a presentation at the World Economic Forum in 2017, similar trends are apparent in sub-Saharan Africa, Russia, Latin America and India. Experts assessing the surprising results of the Indian election point to the fact that GDP growth in India might be at 7-8% but consumption growth is at most 4% and unemployment is rising, with the number of motorcycles and bicycles being bought today equal to what it was before Covid.

Under these circumstances, declining economic conditions as the super-rich got wealthier mattered more than Modi’s hysterical Hindu nationalism.

When I was recently in Kerala State where the Communist Party has governed an inclusive social compact for decades, it emerged that unemployment in this state is higher than the national average because educated middle-class people can’t find jobs.

Kotkin shows that by 2018, four tech giants – Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook – had a combined net worth amounting to nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 Top 50, a value equal to the GDP of France.

Eight of the 20 richest people made their money in the tech industry.

Google, which buys a new venture every week, controls 90% of search advertising; Facebook, 80% of mobile social media traffic; Amazon, nearly 40% of global cloud business; Microsoft provides 80% of all PC software; and between them, Google and Apple provide over 90% of all mobile device software.

Tech-industry tycoons have not only taken over the entertainment industry, but they bought up key media, including New Republic, Washington Post, The Atlantic, Time and Alibaba bought the South China Morning Post.

For many scholars trying to explain the global shift to the right and/or the rise of Global South populism (Modi, Marcos, etc), the decline of the middle class is a key part of the story.

The historic marriage between liberal democracy and capitalism was premised on state interventions that grew a stable middle class – the post-World War 2 era of Keynesian economics is a case in point. Unless the middle class believe that their children will do better than themselves, they lose hope in democracy. As the great social theorist of democracy, Barrington Moore, put it: “No bourgeois, no democracy.”

The declining middle class and associated rising insecurities reinforce the second threat to democracy – the quest for certainty. Our problem is less a declining middle class, but rather a failure to build a middle-class society.

We have seen the consequences in our election campaign.

And as populists like Trump, Modi and Marcos fail to resist the temptation to compromise the rules of the game in order to stay in power, they reinforce the third threat to democracy – when losers who try to topple them stop believing they can win an election and resort to undemocratic means.

Our losers have reiterated their belief that they can do better in the next election and have taken their seats in Parliament. The Constitution won.

That said, and I may be wrong about this, I cannot think of an example of a country where asset inequality coupled with high levels of poverty was reversed under democratic conditions – it took a war, a revolution, or authoritarianism to make this happen. (The Scandinavian countries after WW2 don’t quite fit the bill – they were unequal and needed to be rebuilt, and they achieved this democratically, but they weren’t suffering from endemic structural poverty.)

But this is our challenge going forward, in a world that is definitely moving in the opposite direction. There are a few others like us, and they might not survive – Mexico, Brazil. But most of our friends in the BRICS-plus club are by no means democracies.

Ideologically, the majority may have voted for the broad ANC tradition, but we now have a government that has politically shifted to the right. What really matters, though, is how this all pans out in practice, where public service reform matters most.

The DA’s endorsement of Operation Vulindlela in the lead-up to the election is a positive sign – writ large, this might mean the good things that have been achieved during the post-State Capture years will be allowed to continue.

Not only Operation Vulindlela but also the Energy Action Plan, the Logistics Roadmap, the Water Agency, the ongoing fixing of the SOEs (especially Eskom and Transnet), the slow steps towards digital modernisation, the very slow recovery of the NPA, the cleaning up of the Public Protector’s Office, the anti-corruption strategy, the industrial master plans and even some small victories here and there to fix local government.

I doubt the National Health Insurance Act will survive and, hopefully, the ANC will not give in to DA demands for unnecessary privatisation.

That all said, the greatest asset available to this newly elected government is a law that has hardly been discussed in the popular press – namely, the Public Service Reform Bill (PSR Bill) which, unfortunately, was not signed before the election because it got stuck in the NCOP. If signed into law, it will replace one of the foundational pieces of legislation of the democratic era; the Public Service Act of 1994.

Although wide-ranging, at its core, the PSR Bill in effect removes the power of politicians to appoint public servants and limits their right to interfere in operational matters.

As Ivor Chipkin has noted: “In this regard, it lays the foundation of a modern, professional public administration.” Building on work done by the National Planning Commission, the PSR Bill is the most significant and most far-reaching reform of the state system since 1994.

Without the professionalisation of the public service at all three levels of government and across the SOE sector (which means taking seriously merit-based appointments, effective planning, impactful organisation, responsive action, corruption-free management, evidence-based decision-making), the grand ambition of the Statement of Intent will never be realised in practice.

Will the newly elected government (whether you think it is a GNU or not) allow the PSR Bill to be signed by the president and effectively implemented in line with Section 8.9 of the Statement of Intent?

Without this, we will lack a key necessary condition for tackling our greatest challenge of all – growing inequality in an increasingly unequal world that is not becoming more democratic.

The sufficient condition is whether we can recruit public servants who share the view that our previous development formula was not appropriate for realising the goals of the National Development Plan.

They must be able to propose policies to their political principals and implement practical strategies that are at all times informed by the need to significantly reverse the inequalities that we face.

If this fails, the first threat to democracy will catalyse the second and third threats in ways that could well break the fragile centre that has been negotiated into existence after this momentous election. DM

Professor Mark Swilling is co-director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.