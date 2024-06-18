South Africa

POLITICALLY AWEH (VIDEO)

Elections 2024 — where’s the climate party? Wham, CBAM, thank you ma’am

Elections 2024 — where’s the climate party? Wham, CBAM, thank you ma’am
By Politically Aweh
18 Jun 2024
0

So where’s the climate party? asks comedy king KG Mogadi in this explainer video from South Africa’s cheeky online satirical news show Politically Aweh, and with co-host Céline Tshika drops the truth bombs on why we’re all in the poo if they don’t catch a wake-up.

Now all the hooplah of the 2024 elections is over, political parties are getting down and dirty, working out coalitions. 

The configuration of power sharing will matter little if future generations can’t survive environmental collapse and climate change, but it seems this is the last thing on their minds.

Looking at their manifestos, there’s either a glaring absence or cognitive dissonance on the issue. 

“If we take the big three, the DA’s manifesto has two points on climate change, the ANC has three, and while the EFF does better with 30 points, their manifesto also promotes the myth of ‘clean coal’.”

The big three until the vote count at least, after new/old kid on the block, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, shouldered the EFF out of the way for third – though with no mention of climate change or the environment in their manifesto, and a huge emphasis on increased industrialisation on the back of expanded coal and nuclear power generation. 

So, more of an anti-climate party then. Some of the newer parties like Rise Mzansi do a better job, but will their influence be felt?

The problem is thinking that the climate and the environment are only of concern to the privileged (after all, they are creating the situation), or somehow separate from “bigger” issues like the economy, unemployment and food security. 

According to Ferrial Adam, a lawyer and climate activist from WaterCAN, “social justice, the right of access to food, the access to water, the access to housing, all of that, that’s very much linked to climate change. The political parties are not making those linkages, but ordinary people in South Africa are feeling it.

Are political parties just paying lip service or are they ready to walk their talk? According to Dr Adam, it’s usually the former. 

“So, when they talk about water, it’s not linked to climate change. When they talk about food, it’s not linked to climate change. And that’s actually where you then get a sense of whether a party is genuine in their manifesto around how they’re dealing with climate change.”

Whether we like it or not, the global fossil fuel party is over. 

KG and Céline hold a funeral for the carbon economy, and look at the risks of continuing to produce dirty energy for South Africa instead of reaping the rewards of transitioning to cleaner renewables.

Executive director of the Presidential Climate Commission, Dr Crispian Olver, sees the move to clean energy technology as a huge paradigm shift. “The best way to think about the climate transition is it’s of the order of magnitude of the great economic revolutions of our time… the Industrial Revolution, the coming of the information age, all of these, you know, were driven by massive technological innovation that changed the way our economies produce and our societies consume.”

South Africa can either change direction or continue to head on down to dirty town. 

“A study by S&P Global has found that South Africa will be the country that is most affected by Europe’s carbon border tax in the entire world. And that’s because our electricity system is the most reliant on coal in the world, basically.” Nick Hedley, editor of The Progressive Playbook, lays out why everything produced with our power will be hit by European carbon tariffs.

Fresh energy and thinking is needed here. Sadly the political dinosaurs who are currently battling it out for power are not paying enough attention. It’s going to be up to citizens and communities to push for better and hold them to account. DM

 

Gallery
Absa OBP

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Maverick News

Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 18 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 18 June
After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
South Africa

After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
Maverick News

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa rejects outcome of Zelensky’s global peace summit
Maverick News

South Africa rejects outcome of Zelensky’s global peace summit
Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
Business Maverick

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.