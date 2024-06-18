Jordan Hendrikse of the Lions during a United Rugby Championship match against the Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 18 May 2024. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

Coach Rassie Erasmus could have gone with Manie Libbok, but he has chosen to give Hendrikse a chance to show his worth at the highest level.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who can cover just about every position in the backline and was a junior Bok skipper as a flyhalf, is on the bench.

In all, there are four debutants, with Lions wing Edwill van der Merwe starting and Stormers flank Ben-Jason Dixon set for a debut from the bench.

Veteran flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was man of the match in the final of Rugby World Cup 2023 last November, which was also the last time the Boks played, will captain the side. It’s the first time he’s captained the side since the first Test of the Erasmus era, against Wales in Washington in 2018.

A total of 10 players in the matchday squad featured in the RWC final, while 16 players were members of the RWC squad.

Erasmus welcomed back experienced hooker Malcolm Marx, who last ran out for the team in their opening World Cup encounter against Scotland before suffering a knee injury at training which ruled him out of further tournament action.

Thirty players will travel to London on Wednesday night, with those outside of the matchday squad being Libbok (flyhalf), RG Snyman (lock) – both RWC winners – Neethling Fouche (prop), Phepsi Buthelezi (loose forward), Ethan Hooker (centre), Quan Horn (fullback) and Andre-Hugo Venter (hooker).

The Ireland-based Snyman will make the short flight to London to join the squad following Munster’s exit from the United Rugby Championship in the semifinal last weekend against the Glasgow Warriors.

Youth and experience

The team is callow in key areas – flyhalf, wing and at fullback where Aphelele Fassi earns his first Test cap since 2022 when he played against Wales in Bloemfontein – but experienced in others.

Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel combine in a formidable centre pairing while the pack is stacked with old heads.

“This is an exciting playing squad and travelling group, and we are looking forward to seeing how the uncapped players step up at top international level and how we execute what we’ve been working on at training in the last few days and at the alignment camps,” said Erasmus. “The likes of Edwill, Jordan, Ben-Jason and Sacha have really impressed us at training, and we believe they have what it takes to make their presence felt against a quality team such as Wales.

“They will be surrounded by several experienced campaigners – some of whom are Rugby World Cup winners – so they will have enough guidance on the field to fulfil their roles even when the pressure is on. It is equally exciting for us to see players such as Aphelele (Fassi), Evan (Roos), Ntuthuko (Mchunu), and Salmaan (Moerat) back in the green and gold after earning their stripes in the last few seasons.”

Prop Vincent Koch will play his 50th Test.

“Pieter-Steph has been a key figure in our system for several years now and he’s a player who leads by example on the field,” said Erasmus. “We have a strong core of senior players in this group, and we had a few options for captain, but we feel Pieter-Steph will be the right man to lead the team this week.

“He has captained the Springboks only once before and that was against Wales in 2018, and after that result, we believe it will make this match even more personal for him. Over and above that, he has immense respect from his teammates and the coaches, and we know he will accept this responsibility with great pride.”

Erasmus was delighted to see Koch earn his 50th Test cap and lauded the player for being a stalwart for the Boks.

“It’s a special achievement to play 50 Tests,” said Erasmus. “It requires one to play well consistently and to continue to deliver, and Vincent has certainly done that for us over the years. He’s a hard worker, and he’s had a great season for the Sharks, so we all share in the excitement for him ahead of this big occasion.

“Being such a good team man, I’m sure this will motivate the team even more to start the season on a high note, which will be vital to build momentum before the Incoming Series kicks off against Ireland in July.” DM

Team

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche

Reserves: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Damian de Allende