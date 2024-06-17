Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says

US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says
AKROTIRI, CYPRUS - JANUARY 11: In this handout image provided by the UK Ministry of Defence, an RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off from RAF Akrotiri to join the U.S.-led coalition to conduct air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels on January 11, 2024 in Akrotiri, Cyprus. On Thursday evening, four RAF Typhoons launched from RAF Akrotiri to conduct strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones. According to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the strikes were done to protect global shipping in the region. (Photo by MoD Crown Copyright via Getty Images)
By Reuters
17 Jun 2024
0

ADEN, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. and British forces have carried out at least six airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport and four strikes on Kamaran Island near the port of Salif off the Red Sea, Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, said on Monday.

By Mohammed Ghobari, Adam Makary and Jaidaa Taha

The strikes on Kamaran mark the first time U.S.-led coalition forces have targeted the island since airstrikes on Houthi targets began in early February.

They follow the Iran-backed Houthis’ first successful armed maritime drone strike and other missile assaults that damaged the Tutor and Verbena cargo ships last week. Both of the vessels are abandoned and adrift – with Tutor at risk of sinking, military and security experts said.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with Palestiniansin Gaza. In that time, they have sunk one ship, seized another vessel and killed three sailors in separate attacks.

Yemen’s internationally-recognised government believes Houthi fighters in the past have used Kamaran Island and Port Salif as a site to launch their Red Sea attacks as well as hide stockpiles of missiles and drones in its salt mines, two military sources within the government told Reuters.

The 10-kilometers of water that stretch from the port of Salif to Kamaran Island are also part of the route that ships must transit through to reach their next port of call.

Military and security officials said the Liberian-flagged Tutor has been taking on water since the Houthis hit it with an armed boat drone and air missiles on Wednesday in the Red Sea. That attack damaged the Tutor’s engine room and caused severe flooding.

Rescuers from the U.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group aircraft carrier have airlifted the Tutor’s crew to safety. One sailor remains missing.

U.S. Central Command separately said crewmembers from the Palau-flagged Verbena issued a distress call this weekend due to uncontrolled fires sparked by two Houthi missile strikes in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday.

The Cayman Islands-flagged Anna-Meta wheat carrier rescued Verbena’s crew and is transporting them to safety, CENTCOM said.

Despite reprisals from the U.S.-British coalition and other navies, the Houthis have escalated their campaign against commercial vessels in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Their missile and drone attacks have forced ship owners to reroute vessels away from the vital Suez Canal shortcut – sending costs and delays cascading through the vital ocean shipping industry that transports about 80% of international trade.

(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari in Aden and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Writing by Adam Makary and Jaidaa Taha in Cairo, editing by Deepa Babington)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
Maverick News

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
Business Maverick

Once a wellspring, palladium-rich Sibanye-Stillwater’s Montana mine now breaks the bank
Jozi turns on the lights on the Nelson Mandela Bridge for a brighter future
DM168

Jozi turns on the lights on the Nelson Mandela Bridge for a brighter future
Against all odds - Olympic gold medallist Thugwane’s heroic effort lit up the nation
DM168

Against all odds – Olympic gold medallist Thugwane’s heroic effort lit up the nation

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 08 June - 14 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 08 June – 14 June 2024
Wild horses return to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after some 200 years
Newsdeck

Wild horses return to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after some 200 years
Modi Seizes Center Stage at G-7 To Ambush Biden, Trudeau
Newsdeck

Modi Seizes Center Stage at G-7 To Ambush Biden, Trudeau
Macron’s Election Gamble Gives Europe Brexit Nightmares Again
Newsdeck

Macron’s Election Gamble Gives Europe Brexit Nightmares Again
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.