v untitled. Interpreting ‘V Untitled’ as ‘Very Untitled’ emphasises the deliberate lack of a defined label, reflecting identities that resist rigid categorisation. It highlights individuality and strong rejection of traditional labels, and encourages viewers to engage deeply with the themes of divergent masculinities and identification. (Photo: Micha Serraf, Zimbabwe)

In 2022, world military expenditure reached its highest level to date – $2.240-billion – a number that’s hard to comprehend. That’s two and a quarter trillion dollars.

Inextricably connected to this number is another set of numbers: at least 237,000 people died in organised violence in 2022, a 97% increase over the previous year, and the highest number since the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

To understand those, it is helpful to know that there were 55 different conflicts across the world in which a state was involved on one or both sides during 2022, and 82 conflicts in which rebel groups or other armed organised actors fought each other, both among the highest levels yet recorded.

Men represent the vast majority of these in militaries and armed groups.

Violence and conflict, of course, affect everyone, not just combatants. Recent data shows that about 600 million women – 15% of women in the world – lived within 50km of armed conflict in 2022, more than double the levels in the 1990s.

During these times of escalating and increasingly intractable conflicts, we are inundated with images of men in war, soldiers and mercenaries, men in political office preening and posturing to appear determined and unwilling to compromise.

These images of men at war reinforce and normalise persistent and widely circulated stereotypes of men as inevitably aggressive and angry, stoic and cold, ripped and fit, hypersexual and heterosexual, sexist and homophobic, and enthusiastic supporters of war, weapons, nationalists and populists.

Too many men still try to achieve these impossible ideals and cause harm to themselves and others. But a steadily growing number of men recognise these stereotypes of manhood as dangerous and oppressive – for women, for men and for people of all genders and sexualities – and are busy redefining themselves and their relationships with others.

We hold out hope that a growing number of men reject these stereotypes and are increasingly speaking up for gender equality and peace. The images we regularly see of women and men fleeing war rather than taking up arms remind us that people the world over would rather escape than fight in war.

Based on our convictions that women and men share a common interest in peace and gender equality, the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), the longest-standing women’s peace organisation in the world, has been working for the past decade to mobilise men for feminist peace.

At a time of growing polarisation and attacks on gender equality, and a push to reinscribe traditional gender norms and practices, we believe it is important to offer representations of men and women, and people of all genders, that challenge the stereotypes that are so easily exploited by populists to justify and embark on war.

To this end, the WILPF convened two international photography contests in 2022 and 2024 in which we invited photographers from around the world to submit work that explores the themes of men, masculinities, conflict, care and love.

A jury of luminaries from the world of photography selected the images that moved them the most powerfully. The jury included Pete Muller, Sarah Leen, Gael Almeida, Azu Nwagbogu, Jahi Chikwendiu, Ismail Ferdous, Donna Ferrato, Jehan Jillani, Paul Moakley and Tasha Dougé.

Our first public exhibition featuring photos from both contests will take place throughout June in Geneva, Switzerland, in a busy public park along the edge of Lake Geneva. We hope these images offer a more nuanced portrayal of men’s lives: of men as also joyful and warm, caring and compassionate, loving and vulnerable, committed to peace and our planet, and ardent supporters of everyone’s ability to access all of their rights. DM