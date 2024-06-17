Jozi turns on the lights on the Nelson Mandela Bridge for a brighter future

The Nelson Mandela Bridge linking Braamfontein and Newtown is being refurbished as part of an initiative to revitalise Johannesburg’s inner city. (Photo: Supplied)

The Nelson Mandela Bridge, a vital pedestrian and motorist link in Johannesburg, is undergoing a significant renovation as part of the inner city’s revitalisation initiative. The bridge had become a target for criminals because of its poor lighting and damaged infrastructure.

Students like Sphelele Mzulwini, who uses the bridge daily, have been positively impacted by the upgrades, carried out as part of the ongoing partnership between the City of Joburg, the Jozi My Jozi movement and corporate partners that aims to breathe new life into various aspects of the city.

“It’s usually a pleasant walk because you meet such a variety of people on the bridge,” Mzulwini said. “However, in the past I quickly learnt to be cautious when using it. You had to walk with purpose and confidence, as thieves could target you before you reached the exit or security.”

The bridge, which stands as an iconic Johannesburg landmark, was completed in 2003. It is not only the largest cable-stayed bridge in southern Africa but also pays tribute to the rainbow vision of one of the world’s greatest leaders – something of a rarity in the current convoluted political landscape.

It also connects the historically divided neighbourhoods of Braamfontein and Newtown, serving as a physical and metaphorical reminder of Johannesburg’s journey towards unity. However, years of wear and tear had begun to dim the bridge’s once vibrant presence on the city’s skyline.

City of Joburg’s city manager Floyd Brink highlights the bridge’s significance and challenges.

“The bridge structure is 284m and spans 42 railway lines. Unfortunately, some of the railway infrastructure has been a target for theft and vandalism over the years, resulting in increased criminal activity in the area. Criminals not only use the Nelson Mandela Bridge to gain access to train locomotives, but they have also vandalised and stolen the bridge’s lighting components and damaged the road infrastructure.”

The City of Joburg acknowledged the issue and prioritised the bridge’s restoration in a memorandum of understanding with the Jozi My Jozi initiative to revitalise the downtown area, build hope and foster community pride. The project addresses both aesthetics and functionality, with a key focus on safety and security.

The installation of new LED colour lights and the upgrading of all the existing streetlights to solar lights was funded by Absa and the Maharishi Invincibility Institute.

Currently, the teams are cleaning the graffiti-strewn walls and replacing the 81 damaged glass panels on either side of the bridge’s pedestrian walkways, thanks to funding received collectively by PG Glass (the glass panels). FNB covered the costs of the cover plates, hardware, cleaning and scaffolding, and local company Govender’s Aluminium & Glass sponsored the cost of the glass panel installation.

This has not only enhanced the bridge’s visual appeal but has also had a major impact on safety for pedestrians and motorists. The walls have also remained clean since the graffiti was removed. Brink added that there are other positive signs.

“JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department] officers have been tasked with monitoring the bridge to retain law and order and prevent vandalism and damage to critical infrastructure … Although the JMPD is not the custodian of crime statistics, crime pattern analysis suggests a decrease in criminal activity on the bridge since the infrastructure was fixed and increased patrols began.”

The Jozi My Jozi movement extends beyond physical improvements and aesthetics. A large-scale cleanup effort will coincide with Mandela Day on 18 July, alongside the launch of the “Adopt a Project” initiative, which will tackle the plight of Johannesburg’s ever-increasing homeless population and aims to create lasting and sustainable social change all year round.

“I’m thrilled about the new lights and the cleanup of the bridge,” Mzulwini said. “Before, we had to walk in groups at night, especially after school or events.

“I’m glad all the glass panels are being replaced and fixed. It was dangerous for young people, some of whom tried to attempt suicide off the bridge. It also means it is now much safer for children, who previously could face the risk of falling if they were playing around on the bridge.”

The Nelson Mandela Bridge’s transformation serves as a powerful symbol of Johannesburg’s enduring spirit. The project highlights the city’s ability to adapt and evolve and simultaneously reinforces the bridge’s symbolic importance as a beacon of light and hope in a rapidly changing urban landscape.

Sign up at www.jozimyjozi.com/adopt-a-project to join the #JoziMyJozi movement.

About Jozi My Jozi

Jozi My Jozi is a movement that seeks to inspire and unite the residents of Johannesburg and beyond to rejuvenate their city with hope and pride. The initiative aims to engage people from various sectors, including public and private, in sustainable solutions for the city’s inner areas, fostering widespread positive change throughout SA.

Spearheaded by prominent local and international corporations such as Anglo American, Nando’s, FNB and Microsoft, the movement focuses on five key areas to revitalise Johannesburg’s CBD.

First, the initiative emphasises enhancing safety and security with initiatives such as developing safety corridors and implementing solar lighting. Second, the programme includes social engagement efforts to support vulnerable populations such as the homeless. Third, revitalising commerce in the CBD, with a focus on attracting businesses of all sizes, is crucial. Fourth, the movement prioritises education, aiming to make the CBD a hub for training and nurturing creativity. Last, fostering arts and culture is recognised as being integral to revitalising the city’s urban core. DM

