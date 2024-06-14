The first sitting of the National Assembly, and more from around the world

EFF member Carl Niehaus during the First Sitting Of The National Assembly at Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) on June 13, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Chief Justice swore in the designated members and administered the oath or affirmation to the Republic of South Africa and obedience to the Constitution. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
DA leader John Steenahuisen adresses the mediia during the First Sitting Of The National Assembly at Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) on June 13, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Chief Justice swore in the designated members and administered the oath or affirmation to the Republic of South Africa and obedience to the Constitution. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the First Sitting Of The National Assembly at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on June 14, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Chief Justice swore in the designated members and administered the oath or affirmation to the Republic of South Africa and obedience to the Constitution. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
General view during the First Sitting Of The National Assembly at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on June 14, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Chief Justice swore in the designated members and administered the oath or affirmation to the Republic of South Africa and obedience to the Constitution. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
Fire at the Zola Substation on June 12, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the cause of the blaze is not yet known and most residents were left in the dark. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Cannabis buds with high CBD and low THC content stand on display in glass jars plant at an exhibitor’s stand at the Mary Jane Berlin cannabis and hemp trade fair on June 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Germany legalized cannabis consumption earlier this year. Cannabis production by local cannabis clubs will become legal in July. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
An exhibitor stand advertises “Helping Growers Grow” at the Mary Jane Berlin cannabis and hemp trade fair on June 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Germany legalized cannabis consumption earlier this year. Cannabis production by local cannabis clubs will become legal in July. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Muslim pilgrims make their way to the Mina tent camp for the start of the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 14 June 2024. Pilgrims began arriving in Mina on 14 June for performing the Hajj 2024 rituals, taking place this year from the evening of 14 June until 19 June. Saudi authorities said that over 1.5 million pilgrims are expected in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj season. Muslims attending this year’s Islamic Hajj pilgrimage will face the challenge of a significant rise in temperatures, which poses a threat to the health of pilgrims, according to the Ministry of Health statement, as the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) expected temperatures to range between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius at the holy sites. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Houthi supporters carrying rifles react as they attend a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana’a, Yemen, 14 June 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters took part in a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip, as Houthis step up missile and drone attacks on shipping lanes. Yemen’s Houthis have launched some 11 maritime attacks with 31 ballistic and cruise missiles, and drones, and a drone boat against shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden over the past week, in retaliation for the Israeli military operations in Gaza, according to a televised speech by the Houthis’ leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
People celebrate the Russia Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, 12 June 2024. The public holiday is celebrated annually on 12 June, the day the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) was adopted on 12 June 1990. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Uruwarige Wanniyalaththo (2-R), Chief of the Sri Lankan Indigenous community, commonly known as the Vedda tribe, along with other Sri Lankan officials inspects aboriginal artifacts returned by Switzerland during a presentation to the media in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 June 2024. According to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs, in response to official requests from the Sri Lankan government and the Vedda tribe, the Museum of Cultures and the Natural History Museum in Basel, Switzerland are returning approximately 90 aboriginal artifacts to the indigenous Vedda tribe of Sri Lanka. These artifacts, which were brought to Basel at the end of the 19th century, include 42 human skeletons and skulls of Vedda ancestors, as well as weapons like arrows and bows, and everyday items such as bags, plates, and pots. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden attend ‘Session VI: Artificial intelligence, energy, Africa-Mediterranean’ along with G7 leaders and state leaders on the second day of the G7 summit, in Borgo Egnazia, Apulia region, southern Italy, 14 June 2024. The 50th G7 Summit brings together the Group of Seven member states leaders in Borgo Egnazia resort from 13 to 15 June 2024. Pope Francis is the first Pope to participate in a G7 Summit. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Women participate in a protest against the 1904 bill, a proposed law which restricts legal abortion in cases of rape and equates the procedure to simple homicide, in Cinelandia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 June 2024. Hundreds of Brazilian women took to the streets of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to protest against a controversial bill that seeks to criminally equate abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy with homicide. EPA-EFE/André Coelho
A young crocodile is handled inside a plastic tube as it is being prepared for shipping at Aquatis, Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium-vivarium, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 12 June 2024. Raised by Aquatis in Lausanne, sixteen young West African crocodiles (Crocodylus suchus) embarked on their journey to Morocco on Wednesday. Sixty years after their disappearance from the area, they will be gradually reintroduced into their natural habitat, a first on the African continent. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
A boy cools himself in a water fountain during a heatwave in Athens, Greece 12 June 2024. The widespread high pressure field covering the coast of Africa and the Central Mediterranean and accompanied by very warm air masses is expanding further east and will cause very high temperatures in Greece until Friday, according to the Emergency Weather Report updated with the latest forecast data. Primary schools in the municipality of Athens will be shut on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-13, due to the intense heatwave expected in the country. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
Russian honour guards wait before a ceremony to present the highest state awards in science and technology, literature and art, as well as outstanding achievements in human rights and charity activities, at the Kremlin’s St George’s Hall in Moscow, Russia, 12 June 2024.The public holiday is celebrated annually on 12 June, the day the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) was adopted on 12 June 1990. EPA-EFE/VALERIY SHARIFULIN/KREMLIN / POOL
Bangladeshi homebound passengers onboard a crowded train at the Kamlapur train station to travel to their villages to celebrate the Eid-al-Adha festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is one of the two holiest Muslim holidays celebrated each year. It commemorates the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to Mecca, the most sacred place in Islam. During the holiday, Muslims slaughter sacrificial animals and divide the meat into three parts – one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Giant female panda Ran Ran breastfeeds one of her twin cubs at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya’an Bifengxia Base, during a press tour, near Ya’an, Sichuan province, China, 12 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.