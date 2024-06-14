Maverick Life

THE WATCHERS

Shyamalan lite when horror needs to be dark

Shyamalan lite when horror needs to be dark
Georgina Campbell as Ciara and Dakota Fanning as Mina in ‘The Watchers’. (Image: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. )
By Tracy Benson
14 Jun 2024
0

The flaming torch lighting the way of the horror film genre has been passed to another Shyamalan. The Watchers, from Ishana Night Shyamalan, pits Dakota Fanning against sinister voyeuristic beings in an ancient Irish forest.

It’s hard to talk about The Watchers, the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, without mentioning her filmmaking pedigree. 

As the daughter of famed director M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs, Knock at the Cabin), there’s a level of expectation that comes attached to the name. And perhaps even more so given that her father takes the producer credit.

However, it’s very much Ishana’s movie, with her taking both the writer and director credits on this dark, folklore-infused horror tale.

The Watchers was adapted from a 2022 novel of the same name by Irish horror writer, AM Shine. So will there be a trademark Shyamalan twist? Or is Ishana just another Hollywood nepo baby?

In The Watchers, Dakota Fanning plays Mina, a 28-year-old American artist working in a pet store in Ireland. During a road trip to deliver a bird to a customer, Mina gets stranded in an ominous forest after her car and phone stop working. 

shyamalan the watchers

Dakota Fanning as Mina in ‘The Watchers’. (Image: Jonathan Hession / © 2024 Warner Bros Entertainment Inc)

She is rescued by Madeline (Olwen Fouéré), who whisks her away to the safety of the Coop – a structure in the heart of the forest made up of one room and a wall of windows. 

There, Mina meets two others who are similarly stranded – Ciara (Georgina Campbell) and Daniel (Oliver Finnegan). All four are expected to stand in front of the windows to be watched by supernatural creatures that stalk the forest after dark. 

Madeline lays out the ground rules for survival: be back in the Coop by sunset, never open the door at night, never turn your back on the windows, and never explore the burrows in the forest, lest the Watchers snatch you. 

shyamalan the watchers

Georgina Campbell as Ciara and Dakota Fanning as Mina in ‘The Watchers’. (Image: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Mina goes along with the rules while plotting her escape from the Coop and her fellow “inmates” who become increasingly unhinged.

The first part of The Watchers is beautifully filmed, with the forbidding forest a constant, threatening presence. It is thoughtful in terms of cinematography, with clever and striking use of focus and mirror shots. Unfortunately, there’s not much else that The Watchers has going for it. 

The acting is surprisingly wooden, with stilted dialogue delivered by characters who seem wholly disconnected from what’s going on. 

shyamalan the watchers

Olwen Fouéré as Madeline and Dakota Fanning as Mina in ‘The Watchers’. (Image: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Plenty of human drama can be milked from an impossible situation in which four strangers are trapped, but none of the captives, including Mina, seem to talk about anything of import. It’s all mostly awkward exposition. If an audience isn’t invested in a character and doesn’t particularly care if they live or die, you’ve lost the battle as a director. Most of the time, viewers will simply wonder about the plot holes, of which there are plenty. 

By the time the third act attempts to provide some answers, which only serves to raise more questions, one quickly grows frustrated. 

shyamalan the watchers

(Dakota Fanning as Mina in ‘The Watchers’. (Image: Jonathan Hession / © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

The premise of who the mysterious Watchers are and insight into their motivations would have been compelling if that had been seeded earlier in the film. Instead, the big reveal (which consists of several other, smaller reveals), happens too late for the audience to care much. 

Together, it creates the impression of two films that have been poorly stitched together. 

On the one hand, there is a compelling human horror story of claustrophobic confinement. On the other, there’s a dark fairy tale of scary creatures roaming the woods. Neither of these narratives live up to their potential, and neither are particularly frightening. 

It may look dark and atmospheric, but The Watchers lacks any sense of underlying dread or urgency; essential for any decent horror film. It might be unfair to compare Ishana Night Shyamalan’s work with that of her father, as she’s only starting in her career, but since they share a genre and a name, the comparison is impossible to avoid.

If one had to place The Watchers on a Shyamalan quality scale, it is closer to the muddled and poorly acted Old than, say, The Village, and a far cry from compelling, character-driven films like Signs and Split. DM

shyamalan

The Watchers. (Image: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

The Watchers is in cinemas on 7 June 2024.

This article was first published on PFangirl

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Maverick News

Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Maverick News

ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Blow for MK as NFP backs government of provincial unity in KZN
Maverick News

Blow for MK as NFP backs government of provincial unity in KZN
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over

TOP READS IN SECTION

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
Maverick News

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
After the Bell: Returning to the vexed question of why Bob van Dijk left Prosus
South Africa

After the Bell: Returning to the vexed question of why Bob van Dijk left Prosus
Families of two South Africans jailed in Equatorial Guinea launch ‘Free Frik and Peter’ campaign
Africa

Families of two South Africans jailed in Equatorial Guinea launch ‘Free Frik and Peter’ campaign
William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
World

William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.