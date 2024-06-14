Putin states Russian conditions for Ukraine peace talks

Putin said Russia was ready to guarantee the safe withdrawal of Ukrainian units in order to enable this to happen.

He was speaking on the eve of a summit in Switzerland where more than 90 countries and organisations are due to discuss a possible path towards peace in Ukraine. Russia has not been invited and says the gathering is a waste of time.

Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukrainian territory in the third year of the war, and Ukraine says peace can only be based on a full withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Andrew Osborn)