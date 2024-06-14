Defend Truth

LIVE — President, Speaker to be elected during inaugural sitting of National Assembly

Live coverage of the inaugural sitting of the National Assembly after the 2024 general elections, as well as the provincial legislatures of eight provinces.

What is happening today?

  • The first sitting of the National Assembly after the elections is taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (Parliament is still in disrepair after the December 2022 fire).
  • First up is the swearing in of all MPs to “obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other law”.
  • The process then moves to nominating — and ultimately electing — the Speaker. If moves towards a joint administration have stalled, a contest of Speaker candidates may unfold.
  • The election of the President traditionally takes place after lunch. Presidential nominations are called from the floor of the House.
  • If there is only one nomination, then the election of the President is done. However, a challenger nomination can’t be ruled out, and then a secret ballot will settle the presidential contests.
  • The presiding officer for the National Assembly’s inaugural sitting is Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
  • What about the MK party’s supposed boycott? Read more about the process here.

