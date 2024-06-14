Newsdeck

Social media

Indonesia minister threatens to shut down X over adult content

Indonesia minister threatens to shut down X over adult content
A man reads news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in Peshawar, Pakistan, on 21 February 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Bilawal Arbab)
By Reuters
14 Jun 2024
0

JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia is prepared to shut down social media platform X if it does not comply with a regulation barring adult content, the country's communications minister said on Friday. Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, has strict rules that ban the sharing online of content deemed obscene.

Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told Reuters he had sent a warning letter to X related to this matter.

“We will certainly shut its services down,” he said, pointing to Indonesia’s electronic information and transaction (ITE) law that can carry a six-year jail sentence if someone spreads pornographic content.

His comments in an interview come after the social media platform recently updated its policies to permit consensually produced adult content.

X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has not responded to Indonesia’s warning letter, Budi said, adding the government would send more letters before deciding on a potential closure.

X, formerly known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

Indonesians are big users of social media and X has 24.85 million users in the country, according to data gathering business Statista.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto Editing by Ed Davies)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE — Ramaphosa to be President, DA’s Annelie Lotriet to be deputy speaker after parties reach agreement
Blog

LIVE — Ramaphosa to be President, DA’s Annelie Lotriet to be deputy speaker after parties reach agreement
ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Maverick News

ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Maverick News

Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Tesla Investors Back Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Deal, Texas Move
Newsdeck

Tesla Investors Back Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Deal, Texas Move
Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Newsdeck

Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI
Newsdeck

Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI
Wild horses return to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after some 200 years
Newsdeck

Wild horses return to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after some 200 years

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.