Houthi missile strikes set ship ablaze, injure one crew, US military says

In this handout screen grab captured from a video provided by Al-Joumhouriah channel, shows the British cargo ship "Rubymar" sinking after it was targeted by Yemen's Houthi forces in the Red Sea, on March 2, 2024, in the Red Sea, Yemen. (Photo by Al-Joumhouriah channel via Getty Images)

The Iran-allied Houthis have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Thursday’s attack marked their second direct hit on a merchant ship in two days, and the group said its campaign would continue until hostilities in the Gaza Strip end.

Three missiles struck the Verbena on Thursday, sparking a fire and damaging the ship, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said.

While her crew fought the fire, an aircraft from the U.S. Navy’s Philippine Sea warship medically evacuated the injured mariner to a partner force ship nearby for medical attention, U.S. Central Command said.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the Verbena’s Polish manager. The vessel, loaded with wood construction material, was sailing to Italy at the time of the attack, CENTCOM said. Security and military sources said the Verbena still has power and steering capabilities.

A day earlier, Yemen’s Houthi militants took responsibility for small watercraft and missile attacks that left a Greek-owned cargo ship taking in water and in need of rescue near Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

The Houthi campaign in the Red Sea region has disrupted global shipping, cascading delays and costs through supply chains. The militants have sunk one ship, seized another vessel and killed three seafarers in yet another attack.

“Operations will not stop unless the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” the Houthis said on Thursday.

They claimed to also have directly hit two other ships, but Reuters was not immediately able to verify that.

While several near misses have been reported, “the data would also say (the Houthis) are getting more successful with direct hits,” Joshua Hutchinson, managing director of intelligence and risk for British maritime security firm Ambrey, said in a post on LinkedIn.

