Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Houthi missile strikes set ship ablaze, injure one crew, US military says

Houthi missile strikes set ship ablaze, injure one crew, US military says
In this handout screen grab captured from a video provided by Al-Joumhouriah channel, shows the British cargo ship "Rubymar" sinking after it was targeted by Yemen's Houthi forces in the Red Sea, on March 2, 2024, in the Red Sea, Yemen. (Photo by Al-Joumhouriah channel via Getty Images)
By Reuters
14 Jun 2024
0

DUBAI/CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militants struck the Palau-flagged Verbena cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, sparking a fire and severely injuring one of her crew, U.S. Central Command said.

By Nayera Abdallah, Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab

The Iran-allied Houthis have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Thursday’s attack marked their second direct hit on a merchant ship in two days, and the group said its campaign would continue until hostilities in the Gaza Strip end.

Three missiles struck the Verbena on Thursday, sparking a fire and damaging the ship, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said.

While her crew fought the fire, an aircraft from the U.S. Navy’s Philippine Sea warship medically evacuated the injured mariner to a partner force ship nearby for medical attention, U.S. Central Command said.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the Verbena’s Polish manager. The vessel, loaded with wood construction material, was sailing to Italy at the time of the attack, CENTCOM said. Security and military sources said the Verbena still has power and steering capabilities.

A day earlier, Yemen’s Houthi militants took responsibility for small watercraft and missile attacks that left a Greek-owned cargo ship taking in water and in need of rescue near Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

The Houthi campaign in the Red Sea region has disrupted global shipping, cascading delays and costs through supply chains. The militants have sunk one ship, seized another vessel and killed three seafarers in yet another attack.

“Operations will not stop unless the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” the Houthis said on Thursday.

They claimed to also have directly hit two other ships, but Reuters was not immediately able to verify that.

While several near misses have been reported, “the data would also say (the Houthis) are getting more successful with direct hits,” Joshua Hutchinson, managing director of intelligence and risk for British maritime security firm Ambrey, said in a post on LinkedIn.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Dubai, Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab in Cairo and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Toby Chopra, Bernadette Baum and Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Maverick News

Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Maverick News

ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Blow for MK as NFP backs government of provincial unity in KZN
Maverick News

Blow for MK as NFP backs government of provincial unity in KZN
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over

TOP READS IN SECTION

Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Newsdeck

Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI
Newsdeck

Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI
Wild horses return to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after some 200 years
Newsdeck

Wild horses return to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after some 200 years
'Ready for it?' Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again
Newsdeck

'Ready for it?' Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.