From Bellingham to Lunin — the players to watch at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid during the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 1 June 2024. (Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
14 Jun 2024
Just like any major soccer tournament, the European Championship provides a platform for players to paint the showpiece in their own artistic style. The primary aim is to see their nation shine while displaying their star quality.

Germany’s Matthias Sammer clinched the European championship player of the tournament accolade when it was first awarded in 1996. Frenchman Zinedine Zidane dominated at the 2000 edition that his country won by beating Italy 2-1 in extra time. Theodoros Zagorakis starred as Greece shocked the World to win Euro 20o4.

However, it’s not always players from teams that win the tournament who stand out. Antoine Griezmann was in exceptional form when France lost to Portugal during the 2016 final, while the likes of Renato Sanches and Pedri have stood out as the best young players in previous tournaments.

After showing glimpses of his potential during the 2020 Euros for Sweden, striker Alexander Isak only stayed one more season with Spain’s Real Sociedad before English side Newcastle United acquired him.

Then there was Jeremy Doku of Belgium. The winger put the world on alert with some flashy performances at the previous Euros. It would be two years later that he finally earned his big move though. The fleet-footed forward joined Manchester City from Rennes in 2023.

At the 2024 Championship, a number of players will pull off similar performances for their countries — with each hoping that these individual displays can prove imperative to their respective country’s European hopes while also boosting their individual profiles.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Some scoffed and rolled their eyes when Jude Bellingham’s former club Birmingham City decided to permanently retire the shirt number he had always worn at the club as he rose from the youth structures to the first team.

After making more than 40 appearances, including becoming the youngest player to don the colours of City at just 16 years old, the lanky midfielder departed for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in 2020, prompting Birmingham’s eyebrow-raising decision.

He impressed during the three years he spent in Germany, including being crowned player of the season during his final campaign as a player in the Euro 2024 host country. In 2023, the 20-year-old joined Real Madrid.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Bellingham-inspired England can win Euro 2024, says former coach Fabio Capello

Known for his astute technical ability, physicality and eye for key passes — at Madrid he has added another dimension to his play: goal-scoring. He also added the Spanish league title and Uefa Champions League.

Linking up with an England team almost as star-studded as Real at the Euros, Bellingham will be key to his country’s success. The likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka will help him shine, which will bolster his Ballon d’Or chances.

Boubakary Soumare of Sevilla FC competes for the ball with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona during their La Liga match at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain. 26 May 2024. (Photo: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

In April 2023, when Lamine Yamal came on as a substitute against Real Betis, he became the youngest player to appear in the Barcelona team — aged 15 years and nine months.

Since then, the 16-year-old winger has grown immensely. This season Yamal has played more than 40 matches for the Catalans. In the process, he has found the back of the net seven times and assisted his teammates a further 10 times in all competitions.

“He’s a beast of a talent,” former Spain midfielder Xavi said of the prodigy. “How he works, how he fights, how he helps the side. He has no ceiling. He doesn’t get tired. We are looking at something special.”

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

At the Qatar 2022 World Cup — the former Chelsea academy midfielder was one of the few highlights for the German team as they were eliminated in the group phase.

At club level, he was under some pressure during the 2022/2023 season. Bayern Munich lacked a proven striker following the departure of Polish super striker Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona at the culmination of the 2021/2022 season.

Musiala stepped up to the challenge, finishing as Bayern’s second-highest scorer in the subsequent Bundesliga season — with 12 strikes from the centre of the park in the German league. He had a further 13 assists to his name.

In the recently concluded club campaign, he maintained similar form and will be carrying this into the Euros, where the Stuttgart-born 21-year-old will be under extreme scrutiny as he aims to aid his country win a record fourth European title.

“Since the last World Cup, I have made physical progress and improved my game as a whole. It is my goal to continue to develop from year to year,” said Musiala.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Euro 2024

Daniel Carvajal of Spain duels for the ball with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia during their Euro 2024 European qualifier match at Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. 19 November 2023. (Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

Georgia have qualified for their first-ever major tournament by reaching Euro 2024. Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was an integral part of the team’s qualification campaign. The 23-year-old was Georgia’s top scorer in the qualifiers, scoring four goals.

He was pivotal to his Italian club clinching just their third league title in 2023 — scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists to be crowned the best Serie A player for that campaign. In the past season, he maintained his impressive form despite Napoli failing dismally in their title defence, finishing 10th.

“We didn’t come here just to attend. We wish to leave our mark on Euro 2024, to write a new page of history. We will do our utmost for this. Our team is very focused and ready for this tournament. In Georgia, everyone is waiting for our debut,” Kvaratskhelia told Uefa.com on his country’s imminent European debut.

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine)

Ukraine’s goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was instrumental to Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning run this season, leaping over Kepa Arrizabalaga to seize the gloves in place of the injured Thibaut Courtois.

“Lunin has helped a lot [and had] a fantastic season,” said Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti of the goalkeeper.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko will be important for any hopes of Ukraine having a memorable Euros. Nonetheless, they are likely to be under pressure on the defensive front. Lunin’s safe hands will be key to preserving their ambitions in this regard. DM

