Nestled in the leafy neighbourhood of Rosebank, Johannesburg, Home Suite Hotels offers a unique blend of modern luxury and home-away-from-home comforts. As one of the city’s hidden gems, this boutique hotel has become a beloved favourite among both locals and international travellers looking for a memorable and personalised hotel experience.

Here are just some of the world-class amenities you can look forward to when you book your stay.

Sundowners With A View

The rooftop bar at Home Suite Hotels Rosebank is more than just a place to grab a drink. Open to both guests and the public, it boasts views of the Joburg skyline and gorgeous sunsets. In the warmer months, the private pool is the place to be, while outdoor heaters make for a cosy experience in cooler weather. Thanks to its ideal location, this rooftop bar makes for the perfect space for date nights and group celebrations alike! It’s definitely worth adding to your secret arsenal of places to take out-of-town guests.

A Curated Cocktail Menu

The cocktail menu has been crafted to suit every palette, and our mixologists love to surprise and delight! Choose from a selection of classics with a Home Suite Hotels flair, like the Mavericks Martini, Whiskey Sour, Aperol Spritz and Old Fashioned, or ask about the monthly house cocktail if you’re more inclined to go off-book. The drinks menu also includes a variety of local beers, spirits, wines and whiskies.

Whatever your drink of choice is, you can enjoy it while watching the sun dip below the horizon, painting the Joburg sky with hues of orange and pink. Of course, there’s a snacks and dinner menu at the ready for when hunger starts to set in!

Gourmet Dining

The in-house team of Chefs at Home Suite Hotels Rosebank cook up feasts for both guests and those wanting to just join for an outstanding meal. The menu is crafted with seasonal ingredients, ensuring that each dish is fresh and flavourful. On the Winter menu is a perfect blend of homey favourites and special somethings, artfully crafted by Head Chef Megan Du Toit. From brilliant breakfast spreads, moreish snacks and small delights for the not-so-hungry, to gourmet mains and indulgent desserts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. In fact, Home Suite Hotels Rosebank even offers a special Pooch Menu for those with furbabies!

Proudly Pooch-Friendly

It’s no secret that Home Suite Hotels is home to not one but two sweet rescues from Oscars Arc. Hazel and Maggie are known to greet guests at the door and have become quite Insta-famous! You can also bring your pooches along when staying at Home Suite Hotels Rosebank, and every accommodation is made for guests, both human and furry, to have a comfortable and memorable stay. They even offer a special menu of treats for visiting fur babies! Developed by their Consulting Executive Chef using top ingredients, you can spoil your furry guest with a delicious meal when you order yours. The menu features a variety of fresh and nutritious ingredients, and a portion of the proceeds from every order is donated to Oscars Arc. ⁣

Sleep Menu: A Royal Dream!

For those travellers really focused on feeling rested and restored, make sure to take advantage of the curated Sleep Menu. To enhance your sleep experience, you can order from a menu of expert sleep devices, pillows, teas and tools to customise your every comfort. Plus, every suite features an extra-length king-size Hypnos mattress – the same mattress endorsed by the Royal Family!

Events and Private Functions

The versatility of the rooftop space, along with the talented team of in-house chefs, mixologists, and baristas, also makes it an ideal venue for private events and functions. From corporate gatherings to intimate birthday or bridal celebrations, the staff at Home Suite Hotels Rosebank are ready to transform the rooftop bar into a customised event space and deliver world-class customer service. Why not consider Rosebank for your next event venue?

The Home Suite Hotels Experience (and Winter Offers!)

Home Suite Hotels is also home to three Cape Town-based locations: Sea Point, Station House and De Waterkant. At each and every one, guests can look forward to a personalised experience, 24/7 security, high-speed Wi-Fi, customisable extras and most importantly – that homey feeling. If you’ve ever wanted to experience it for yourself, now’s the time to take advantage of these limited-time Winter offers and book a cosy staycation. View unmissable deals across all four locations here.

Home Suite Hotels strives to create a warm and luxurious environment that feels like a home away from home for its guests. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to the city, every location promises an experience that will leave guests returning for more.

To learn more, book your stay, and keep updated on upcoming events and activities, follow Home Suite Hotels' Instagram page or the website at www.homesuitehotels.com.