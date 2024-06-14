Harry Kane of England controls the ball during the international friendly against Iceland at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 7 June 2024. (Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The latest chapter of the European Championship promises to provide a number of intriguing storylines. But there will only be one star of the show — the eventual winner of the month-long soccer spectacle.

A number of teams come into the tournament with a realistic opportunity of being crowned champions of Europe at the culmination of this latest edition, which is the 17th, dating back to the first showpiece hosted by France in 1960.

Favourites tag

Coming into any tournament carrying the heavy title of being the favourite can sometimes be an extremely heavy load to bear, resulting in the carrier tumbling and falling. Though, there are exceptions.

The most recent example being Lionel Messi and Argentina’s 2022 World Cup success in Qatar. At the 2020 Euros, delayed by a year owing to Covid-19, England were one of the favourites to finally break their Euros duck and add to the single World Cup they won back in 1966.

The Lions roared menacingly throughout that tournament three years ago, winning their group comfortably before vanquishing the likes of Germany, Ukraine and Denmark to reach their first-ever European final.

Then they met a spirited Italy team which defeated them 3-2 via penalties. That loss was made more painful by the fact that it came on home soil for England, with the final taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

English captain and the country’s all-time top goal scorer Harry Kane believes that he and his compatriots can push a step further this time around and finally clinch the major title that has proven to be extremely elusive for the country.

“We’ve earned the right to have that status [of favourites] through the previous tournaments we’ve had. But we’re also a team that hasn’t won a Euro before. So, we’re trying to make history here,” Kane told Uefa.com

“That’s a target we’ve set out to try to achieve. But we know there’s going to be a long, hard road ahead. We need to make sure we get it right because, in these tournaments, if you’re not quite on it 100%, you can be punished,” the Bayern Munich forward added.

England boasts one of the most star-studded teams at the tournament. Over and above the lethal goal-scoring exploits of Kane, there are the likes of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, reigning English Premier League player of the season Phil Foden and Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold. Just to name a few.

“This squad is one of the best, if not the best, we’ve had, going on form and the domestic seasons a lot of us have had,” England skipper Kane stated.

The English will face off with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in Group C, where they will once again be favourites to finish at the summit in order to be one of the 16 sides that reach the knockouts.

Though their midfield and attacking prowess is unquestionable, England’s defence is suspect.

They lost Manchester United’s Harry Maguire through injury. Arsenal’s Ben White was not even considered, allegedly due to his frosty relationship with England assistant coach Steve Holland. Nonetheless, Kane is confident in the team’s qualities.

“We have incredible young talent coming through who are fearless and just want to get on the ball and play. I hope that the guys can lean on me and ask me questions, and if I can help them get through anything, then great,” Kane continued.

“But we have such a good togetherness, we’re always talking or having dinner together and there are always conversations being had. So that helps us.”

Mbappé factor

Winners of the World Cup in 2018, France are also favourites. As any team with new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé should be.

Three years ago, though, the French could not live up the lofty expectations that accompany the favourites tags. They marginally topped a tough group (alongside Germany, Portugal and Hungary) after one win and two draws.

Following shaky qualification for the last 16, the Didier Deschamps-coached outfit was ousted from the competition at the first hurdle of the knockout phase after losing 5-4 on penalties to Switzerland.

Now the captain of the French side, Mbappé is adamant that France must make amends for this disappointing display at the previous showpiece by winning their third European title, and their first since success at Euro 2000.

The 25-year-old was pivotal for his country winning just their second World Cup at the Russia-hosted 2018 edition, clinching the best young player accolade at the end of the tournament.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player was once again important to France’s run to the World Cup final against Argentina back in 2022. Though the French did not succeed in winning consecutive World Cups, Mbappé secured the top goal scorer of the tournament award.

“You don’t learn when you win like we did in 2018. I took a slap in the face at the previous Euros with a failed competition. It’s the big black spot on my CV with the national team,” Mbappé said ahead of Eur0 2024.

“The player I am in the World Cups has shown all his qualities. The player at the Euros has everything to prove and after 24 years, people are eager to win this competition,” the star striker added.

A well-balanced French side — which boasts experience with veterans such as Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kanté, plus the youthful faces of Eduardo Camavinga and Warren Zaïre-Emery — is well-positioned to push all the way.

Germany, as the host country and joint most successful team at the Euros, are also contenders. The Germans are three-time European champions, alongside Spain.

Despite the fact that they last went past the round of 16 in 2016, Germany’s captain İlkay Gündoğan believes his country can shine on home soil.

“We’re confident. We’re very well set up, full of quality and there’s lots of potential in the squad; we just have to deliver now. We haven’t done ourselves justice in recent tournaments,” the Barcelona midfielder told Uefa.com

“We hope this time that we benefit somewhat from the euphoria in our home country and the support of the fans, and that this carries us along. But we know we first have to earn the trust of our fans on the pitch. If we do, I think we will go a long way,” Gündoğan said.

The likes of Portugal — led by an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and boasting a great squad overall — will also put their hands up. As will Spain. DM