Newsdeck

#MeToo

China #MeToo activist Huang sentenced to five years for subversion, supporters say

China #MeToo activist Huang sentenced to five years for subversion, supporters say
A police officer gestures as supporters of leading figure in China's #MeToo movement, not seen, wait outside the Haidian District People's Court before a hearing in her case against prominent television host Zhu Jun on September 14, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
By Reuters
14 Jun 2024
0

GUANGZHOU/BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty on Friday of subverting state power at a court in southern China, according to a group campaigning for her release and a copy of the verdict.

Huang, a 35-year-old independent journalist, plans to appeal, supporters said. Labour activist Wang Jianbing, 40, who stood trial with Huang, was sentenced to three years and six months. It was not immediately clear if he will appeal.

A spokesperson for the group Free Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing, said the group believed Chinese authorities were using national security as a pretext to suppress social welfare activists.

“This is a denial and obliteration of the value of social justice as well as a denial of moderate voices in civil society. This is a very bad sign,” the person said, asking to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

The pair have been detained by Chinese authorities since September 2021 and Saturday will mark 1,000 days since they were arrested. They denied any wrongdoing during the closed-door trial last year, supporters have said.

The charges of sedition against Huang and Wang were based on the gatherings they often held for Chinese youth during which they discussed social issues.

Consular representatives from the United States, Denmark, France, Germany, New Zealand, and the UK attempted to attend the court proceedings but were refused entry, two diplomats said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

There was a heavy security presence around Guangzhou People’s Intermediate Court on Friday morning, with police questioning bystanders.

The embassies did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

“These convictions will prolong their deeply unjust detention and have a further chilling effect on human rights and social advocacy in a country where activists face increasing state crackdowns,” Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said in a statement

The charge of “inciting subversion of state power” is frequently used by the Chinese government against dissidents and carries a maximum prison term of five years but can be longer if the suspect is considered a ringleader or to have committed serious crimes. Sentences take into account time served.

A copy of the verdict shared with Reuters said the nature of Huang and Wang’s actions as well as the “degree of harm done to society” had determined their sentences.

Chinese foreign spokesperson Lin Jian said that China was a country based on the rule of law and anyone who broke the law would be punished.

“China firmly opposes any country or organisation challenging China’s judicial sovereignty,” he said.

The day before her arrest on Sept. 19, 2021, Huang had been scheduled to fly to Britain to begin a master’s degree at the University of Sussex on a British government-funded scholarship, the campaign group has said.

Huang, who covered Chinese #MeToo allegations and the 2019 Hong Kong anti-government protests, had been detained by Chinese police for three months in late 2019.

The two activists were put in solitary confinement for a period of months, supporters have previously said. Police in Guangzhou did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

Earlier this year, Li Qiaochu, a Chinese activist for women’s and labour rights, was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail for “inciting subversion of state power”, according to NGOs and supporters.

She has been detained off and on for four years and is due to be released in August.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen and David Kirton; Additional reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Laurie Chen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE — Ramaphosa to be President, DA’s Annelie Lotriet to be deputy speaker after parties reach agreement
Blog

LIVE — Ramaphosa to be President, DA’s Annelie Lotriet to be deputy speaker after parties reach agreement
ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Maverick News

ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Maverick News

Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Tesla Investors Back Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Deal, Texas Move
Newsdeck

Tesla Investors Back Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Deal, Texas Move
Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Newsdeck

Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI
Newsdeck

Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI
Wild horses return to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after some 200 years
Newsdeck

Wild horses return to Kazakhstan's Golden Steppe after some 200 years

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.