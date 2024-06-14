Ruan Vermaak on the charge in the United Rugby Championship semi against Benetton Rugby at Loftus Versfeld. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

The Bulls won their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal 30-23 over the Benetton last week, but Irish giants Leinster, the opposition in this weekend’s semi-final, are a far more daunting challenge.

Leinster have few, if any weaknesses, and they are more organised than the Swiss railroad system. They stay in structure and frustrate teams with their ferocious patience on defence. They pressurise attacking teams into mistakes.

Even Bok coach Rassie Erasmus sounded a little guarded when prompted on the Bulls’ prospects against Ireland’s dominant team.

“All countries are striving to have a franchise like Leinster; they do sometimes lose big matches, but they are consistently in the top four or host a final or in finals and semi-finals, and that transfers into the national team,” Erasmus told reporters at the Springboks’ training camp in Pretoria this week.

“For us (the Boks), if the Bulls can pull this one through — I think it’s going to be really, really tough — but if the Bulls can pull it through we’re fully behind them.”

Erasmus’ good friend and until recently, long-time coaching partner Jacques Nienaber, is the main voice in the Leinster coaching set-up.

Unlike the Nienaber dynamic, Erasmus and Bulls coach Jake White do not share a close relationship. It must be a tough situation for Erasmus because there is the added layer of needing Bulls players for the Bok squad, but also knowing a Bulls win would be good for South African rugby. The world champions meet Wales in London on 22 June — the day of the URC final.

Erasmus could really do with the likes of fullback Willie le Roux and flank Marco van Staden for the Wales game, which he won’t have if the Bulls progress to the final.

Van Staden is back from injury but the Bulls will be without the injured Bok duo of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie for the clash.

Given the situation, Erasmus made the right noises regarding the Bulls and their progress in the URC.

“As much as I would love to have them (Bulls players) in our camp and be with us every single minute since Monday … if it means we have to do without the Bulls and a SA franchise goes through I think that’s very important,” Erasmus said.

“It’ll boost us overall to eventually get Champions Cup victories and so on; the URC is another stepping-stone and it’s not only the Stormers. So [Saturday’s result] is vitally important.”

Bulls focused

For the Bulls though, they have been building to this moment. This is the first home semi-final they have earned in the URC and they need to make the most of that advantage.

They caused the shock of the URC to date when they beat Leinster 27-26 in the semi-final in Dublin in 2022. That seems a long time ago now but it demonstrated what was possible with belief and the right mindset.

White, who knows about preparing teams for big games, didn’t try and play down the occasion at Loftus this weekend. Instead, he likened the URC clash to a dry-run for the Springboks versus Ireland at Loftus on 6 July.

“This is the dress rehearsal for the Test match that is coming at Loftus,” White said. “They (Leinster) are going to bring almost a full Ireland team here.

“There are two things that are good about that — we can measure how good we are against Ireland. Secondly, it gives all our players who want to play for the Springboks a first-hand opportunity to show the national selectors and Rassie that they can compete against the best players in the world.”

Considering that statement it’s clear that part of White’s motivational talk to his team will be about challenging individuals to show their Test credentials. And to do that they will not only have to be at their personal best, but also good teammates that extract the most from their teammates

The Bulls have been impressive in attack this season as the numbers show — with 669 points scored to Leinster’s 577.

Defensively though, they have been guilty of coughing up the ball at times. No team will punish that largesse more than Leinster. It’s something captain Ruan Nortje — another man pushing for a Bok place — acknowledged they would need to improve.

“It’s the small margins where they (Leinster) beat teams,” Nortje said. “As soon as they get a small advantage or a sniff they adapt to that and capitalise on that opportunity.

“Defensively it’s going to be massive for us. The last few games we’ve leaked a few tries so that’s a place in our game they’ll try to exploit us. But we pride ourselves on our physicality.

“We’ve got to believe that we have the ability to win. It’s all about believing in the guy next to you and going there and giving everything you have.”

Leinster travel troubles

Travel issues have been a big talking point in URC and Leinster were forced to send their squad to South Africa in several small groups because the semi-final locations were only finalised late last Saturday night.

Leinster’s entire squad only assembled in Pretoria on Monday night, and therefore have had a short week to prepare.

But Leinster have taken some inspiration from the way Munster travelled to South Africa last year after their semi-final and beat the Stormers in the final.

“For us to come here and face them in their own backyard, it is going to be a vociferous and hostile environment with the home supporters. We have had the benefit of having home support. They have been great, so it will be good for us to face it in another way,” Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde said.

“We’ve had to do things a little bit differently this season. We had home fixtures the last couple of years, but there is a little trick, definitely in my head anyway, where sometimes it is good to do things the hard way around.

“Because when you are written off and nobody gives you an opportunity you just have to prove all doubters wrong.

“If you’ve got a chip on your shoulder that will drive you on a fair bit. There’s a part of you that says ‘bring it on, make it harder again then’. We’ll still embrace it and still give it our best crack. That’s the spirit you want. You’ve got to have that mindset.” DM

Vodacom Bulls v Leinster

Date: Saturday, 15 June

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Sam Grove-White

SA Time: 16h00

TV: SuperSport

Munster v Glasgow Warriors

Date: Saturday, 15 June

Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick

Referee: Andrea Piardi

SA Time: 19h00

TV: SuperSport