Sport

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

Bulls URC progress would be a blessing and a challenge for Springboks

Bulls URC progress would be a blessing and a challenge for Springboks
Ruan Vermaak on the charge in the United Rugby Championship semi against Benetton Rugby at Loftus Versfeld. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
By Craig Ray
14 Jun 2024
0

The moment of truth is upon the Bulls. Last week’s middling performance against a very good Benetton team should have been a wake-up call for the men from Pretoria.

The Bulls won their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal 30-23 over the Benetton last week, but Irish giants Leinster, the opposition in this weekend’s semi-final, are a far more daunting challenge.

Leinster have few, if any weaknesses, and they are more organised than the Swiss railroad system. They stay in structure and frustrate teams with their ferocious patience on defence. They pressurise attacking teams into mistakes.

Even Bok coach Rassie Erasmus sounded a little guarded when prompted on the Bulls’ prospects against Ireland’s dominant team.

“All countries are striving to have a franchise like Leinster; they do sometimes lose big matches, but they are consistently in the top four or host a final or in finals and semi-finals, and that transfers into the national team,” Erasmus told reporters at the Springboks’ training camp in Pretoria this week.

“For us (the Boks), if the Bulls can pull this one through — I think it’s going to be really, really tough — but if the Bulls can pull it through we’re fully behind them.”

Rassie Erasmus

Springbok head coach, Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Erasmus’ good friend and until recently, long-time coaching partner Jacques Nienaber, is the main voice in the Leinster coaching set-up.

Unlike the Nienaber dynamic, Erasmus and Bulls coach Jake White do not share a close relationship. It must be a tough situation for Erasmus because there is the added layer of needing Bulls players for the Bok squad, but also knowing a Bulls win would be good for South African rugby. The world champions meet Wales in London on 22 June — the day of the URC final.

Erasmus could really do with the likes of fullback Willie le Roux and flank Marco van Staden for the Wales game, which he won’t have if the Bulls progress to the final.

Jacques Nienaber

RWC 2023-winning Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is now the Leinster senior coach. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Van Staden is back from injury but the Bulls will be without the injured Bok duo of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie for the clash.

Given the situation, Erasmus made the right noises regarding the Bulls and their progress in the URC.

“As much as I would love to have them (Bulls players) in our camp and be with us every single minute since Monday … if it means we have to do without the Bulls and a SA franchise goes through I think that’s very important,” Erasmus said.

“It’ll boost us overall to eventually get Champions Cup victories and so on; the URC is another stepping-stone and it’s not only the Stormers. So [Saturday’s result] is vitally important.”

Bulls focused

For the Bulls though, they have been building to this moment. This is the first home semi-final they have earned in the URC and they need to make the most of that advantage.

They caused the shock of the URC to date when they beat Leinster 27-26 in the semi-final in Dublin in 2022. That seems a long time ago now but it demonstrated what was possible with belief and the right mindset.

White, who knows about preparing teams for big games, didn’t try and play down the occasion at Loftus this weekend. Instead, he likened the URC clash to a dry-run for the Springboks versus Ireland at Loftus on 6 July.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Peaking at the White time — Bulls poised for URC glory at last

“This is the dress rehearsal for the Test match that is coming at Loftus,” White said. “They (Leinster) are going to bring almost a full Ireland team here.

“There are two things that are good about that — we can measure how good we are against Ireland. Secondly, it gives all our players who want to play for the Springboks a first-hand opportunity to show the national selectors and Rassie that they can compete against the best players in the world.”

Considering that statement it’s clear that part of White’s motivational talk to his team will be about challenging individuals to show their Test credentials. And to do that they will not only have to be at their personal best, but also good teammates that extract the most from their teammates

Jake White, Bulls

Jake White, Director of rugby of the Bulls, during the United Rugby Championship match against Sharks at Kings Park Stadium. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

The Bulls have been impressive in attack this season as the numbers show — with 669 points scored to Leinster’s 577.

Defensively though, they have been guilty of coughing up the ball at times. No team will punish that largesse more than Leinster. It’s something captain Ruan Nortje — another man pushing for a Bok place — acknowledged they would need to improve.

“It’s the small margins where they (Leinster) beat teams,” Nortje said. “As soon as they get a small advantage or a sniff they adapt to that and capitalise on that opportunity.

“Defensively it’s going to be massive for us. The last few games we’ve leaked a few tries so that’s a place in our game they’ll try to exploit us. But we pride ourselves on our physicality.

“We’ve got to believe that we have the ability to win. It’s all about believing in the guy next to you and going there and giving everything you have.”

Elrigh Louw, Bulls

Elrigh Louw of the Bulls during the United Rugby Championship semi-final against Benetton Rugby at Loftus Versfeld on 8 June. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Leinster travel troubles

Travel issues have been a big talking point in URC and Leinster were forced to send their squad to South Africa in several small groups because the semi-final locations were only finalised late last Saturday night.

Leinster’s entire squad only assembled in Pretoria on Monday night, and therefore have had a short week to prepare.

But Leinster have taken some inspiration from the way Munster travelled to South Africa last year after their semi-final and beat the Stormers in the final.

“For us to come here and face them in their own backyard, it is going to be a vociferous and hostile environment with the home supporters. We have had the benefit of having home support. They have been great, so it will be good for us to face it in another way,” Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde said.

“We’ve had to do things a little bit differently this season. We had home fixtures the last couple of years, but there is a little trick, definitely in my head anyway, where sometimes it is good to do things the hard way around.

“Because when you are written off and nobody gives you an opportunity you just have to prove all doubters wrong.

“If you’ve got a chip on your shoulder that will drive you on a fair bit. There’s a part of you that says ‘bring it on, make it harder again then’. We’ll still embrace it and still give it our best crack. That’s the spirit you want. You’ve got to have that mindset.” DM

Vodacom Bulls v Leinster

Date: Saturday, 15 June

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Sam Grove-White

SA Time: 16h00

TV: SuperSport

Munster v Glasgow Warriors

Date: Saturday, 15 June

Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick

Referee: Andrea Piardi

SA Time: 19h00

TV: SuperSport

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE — Ramaphosa to be President, DA’s Annelie Lotriet to be deputy speaker after parties reach agreement
Blog

LIVE — Ramaphosa to be President, DA’s Annelie Lotriet to be deputy speaker after parties reach agreement
ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Maverick News

ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Maverick News

Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets

TOP READS IN SECTION

Roger Federer reveals what winning really looks like in inspirational commencement speech
Maverick News

Roger Federer reveals what winning really looks like in inspirational commencement speech
Loftus URC semifinal is the appetiser for a Test feast against Ireland
Maverick News

Loftus URC semifinal is the appetiser for a Test feast against Ireland
Proteas look ahead to Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup as other teams slug it out
Maverick News

Proteas look ahead to Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup as other teams slug it out
José Riveiro believes it’s just a matter of time before determined Pirates catch Sundowns 
Maverick News

José Riveiro believes it’s just a matter of time before determined Pirates catch Sundowns 
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.