Newsdeck

Conservation

Wild horses return to Kazakhstan’s Golden Steppe after some 200 years

Wild horses return to Kazakhstan’s Golden Steppe after some 200 years
A Przewalski's horse called Zorro at the Alibi reintroduction center in the Altyn Dala area of Kazakhstan, 04 June 2024 (issued 13 June 2024). Two CASA army aircrafts carrying a total of eight horses on board took off from airports in Prague and Berlin on 03 June and landed in Arkalyk, Kazakhstan, the following day, as part of the Return of Wild Horses project - a joint effort by the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), the Frankfurt Zoological Society and the Czech Army. The project involves moving Przewalski's horses - extinct in the wild in the late 1960s - back to their native steppes in Kazakhstan's Altyn Dala region in order to save the species, as well as restore fully functioning steppe grassland ecosystems. According to the mission organizers, the Prague Zoo has played a crucial role in preserving the species in captivity so far. The goal of the operation is to return at least 40 horses throughout the next few years and help establish a self-sustaining population in the region. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
By Reuters
13 Jun 2024
0

ALTYN DALA, Kazakhstan, June 13 (Reuters) - Przewalski's horses have returned to the steppes of Kazakhstan after nearly 200 years, part of an ambitious scheme to reintroduce the world's last wild horses to their original habitats.

The endangered sandy brown horses once roamed across Central Asia. They were named after Russian geographer Nikolai Przewalski who discovered them in the late 19th century, by which time their range had been reduced to only one part of western Mongolia.

Now, the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic, which manages the studbook for the species, wants to begin returning them to the Altyn Dala, or Golden Steppe, region of central Kazakhstan, a vast area of grassland and wetlands covering some 7,000 square kilometres (2,700 square miles).

In early June, the first group of seven arrived. Around another 40 are planned for the next five years.

“These are the first wild horses which have touched soil in the steppes of central Kazakhstan in hundreds of years,” said Prague Zoo director Miroslav Bobek.

“We still have a long way to go, but this was a historic moment.”

Czech army planes transported the horses – a stallion and six mares – on flights from Prague and Berlin to the Kazakh city of Arkalyk, from where they travelled seven hours by truck, accompanied by zoo keepers.

The horses will stay in an acclimatisation enclosure for a year to learn to find water and food during the steppe’s harsh winters.

Przewalski’s horses had disappeared from the wild by the end of the 1960s, but remained in captivity. They have already been reintroduced in China and western Mongolia, where the population now numbers 850.

In Kazakhstan, the reintroduction is part of conservation efforts – the horses eat a wide variety of grasses, in turn spreading seeds.

“It is quite important to have these wild horses,” said Albert Salemgareyev, lead specialist for the Association for the Conversation of Biodiversity in Kazakhstan.

(Reporting by David W. Cerny Writing by Jason Hovet Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Maverick News

Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy
South Africa

Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
Newsdeck

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Newsdeck

Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks
Newsdeck

Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks
Diageo Becomes Latest Multinational to Sell Its Nigeria Unit
Newsdeck

Diageo Becomes Latest Multinational to Sell Its Nigeria Unit

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.