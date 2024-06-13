TikTok activism: how queer Zimbabweans use social media to show love and fight hate

In Zimbabwe, queer love is often made fun of, despised or ignored and queer couples can’t openly show their love. Image: Daniel James / Unsplash

In Zimbabwe, there is a long-held public view that queerness is “unAfrican” and imported to Africa from the West. Even though numerous studies have proven this not to be true, reiterations of this lie by the state have led many to believe that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) people cannot be Zimbabwean.

Robert Mugabe, the country’s first president, was infamous for his homophobic rhetoric. He often compared gender and sexual minorities to pigs and dogs. Such homophobic utterances further reduced the spaces where LGBTIQ+ people could live and express themselves without fear.

In Zimbabwe, same-sex sexual relations are prohibited and those suspected of engaging in same-sex intimacy can be fined or jailed for up to a year. As a result, queer love is often made fun of, despised or ignored and queer couples can’t openly show their love.

With public spaces increasingly closed off, LGBTIQ+ people in Zimbabwe have been forced to find alternative avenues to express themselves and forge communities. This has led to increased visibility in alternative online spaces. These spaces represent a powerful act of resistance, a way for queer Zimbabweans to claim their right to exist and express themselves.

As scholars of queer studies, we examine in our research how LGBTIQ+ Zimbabweans use social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to imagine new ways of being visible.

For six months, we studied six TikTok accounts within a broader netnography, a research approach where online communities are studied. The six accounts represent diverse forms of queer embodiment. They characterise Zimbabwe’s ethnic, linguistic and class diversity.

Our study focused on how content creators use TikTok for activism, challenging homophobia and defying long-held ideas about identities. Their voices, amplified by TikTok, are important in rethinking queerness in this southern African country.

Social media for change

As with movements like #MeToo, LGBTIQ+ individuals have used digital technologies to organise and advocate for social change. Social media platforms have served as spaces for them to connect, share their stories, create communities, and push for their rights.

In Zimbabwe, queer individuals use social media to assert their belonging in the nation by combining the national flag with the LGBTIQ+ symbol of the rainbow flag, symbolising their identity and struggles. Through hashtags like #ThisFlagIsOursToo, they mobilise for the inclusion of queer people in the national narrative.

Although it doesn’t have as many users as Facebook and YouTube, we focused on TikTok because of its unique characteristics.

Unlike other platforms, TikTok’s algorithm prioritises engagement over follower count, allowing even new creators to find a wide audience. This is important for a marginalised community seeking connection. This accessibility makes it a powerful tool for self-expression and community building within the LGBTIQ+ community.

Prosexy, for example, is a popular TikTok creator who uses the rainbow flag in their posts. Their content challenges traditional gender norms as Prosexy embraces both masculine and feminine elements in their appearance. Their posts, accompanied by hashtags like #hotgayinzimbabwe and rainbow emojis, assert their presence in Zimbabwe and reject the notion that the country is exclusively heterosexual. By sharing content from Zimbabwe and openly expressing their identity, Prosexy advocates for the recognition and acceptance of queer people in the nation.

Queer love as resistance

Some Zimbabweans on social media are showing their love for each other proudly and publicly. They think this can change how people see queer love in Zimbabwe. It’s like they’re sending love letters to the world, saying that queer love is just as important and beautiful as any other kind of love.

Another TikTok user, Mamo, and her partner often share videos of their romantic moments. They kiss, hold hands, and go on dates, showing that love knows no boundaries. They even dress up in traditional African clothes, showing that queer love is part of Zimbabwean culture too.

Seeing queer love on social media is important because it helps make it normal. When social media personalities like Tatelicious, a transgender woman, share their love stories, it shows that queer people are just like everyone else. At first, people were mean to her online, but now she has a lot of followers who support her and her partner.

Even though some people still react badly to LGBTIQ+ love on social media, it is a way for queer Zimbabweans to speak up and be heard. Their social media posts aren’t just for fun – they’re a way to fight back against discrimination and show the world that queer love is powerful and important.

Creating safe spaces

We found that social media platforms not only serve as tools for activism but also provide safe spaces for LGBTIQ+ individuals to express themselves freely. Online communities offer support, validation and resources to those who may face rejection and discrimination in their offline lives.