‘It is indeed an honour to be here to participate in an event which is named after a person who United Nations experts referred to as a pillar of human rights – for that, Thulani Maseko truly was.”

These were the words of John Jeffery, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Jeffery was speaking at a memorial lecture at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for Human Rights in honour of one of its alumni, leading Swazi human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, who was murdered in January 2023. The event was held in collaboration with the Thulani Maseko Foundation and Corruption Watch on Wednesday, 12 June.

“Thulani Maseko worked tirelessly for the protection of human rights, democracy and justice. We all know him as a respected human rights lawyer, and an advocate for human rights, democracy and constitutional reform.

“We think back with sorrow and also with deep respect to his life, and his untimely death in January last year. Thulani’s death has resulted in renewed calls for accountability, transparency and urgency to bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Jeffery.

Maseko gained international attention for his advocacy work and involvement in defending human rights and the rule of law in Eswatini, particularly in cases involving freedom of expression and political activism.

He faced harassment and intimidation from the authorities due to his outspoken stance against government repression and human rights abuses. He was recognised for his courage and dedication to defending human rights despite facing significant risks and challenges.

On 21 January 2023, Maseko was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home in Luyengo, Mbabane.

Role of human rights defenders

Jeffery said that human rights defenders around the world played a crucial role in safeguarding justice, often putting their lives at risk to advance the realisation of human rights, strengthen the rule of law, enhance social justice and support democracy. He said people were increasingly seeing the importance of protecting human rights defenders and the work they did.

“There’s a very close link between the dangers human rights defenders face on a daily basis and the levels of corruption in a country,” said Jeffery.

According to Jeffery, South Africa’s ranking on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, revelations by the State Capture Commission, and the greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force in February last year indicated the need for an intensified fight against corruption.

Jeffery said there were several measures in place to fight corruption, including the national anti-corruption advisory council and the national anti-corruption hotline overseen by the Public Service Commission, and legislation protecting whistle-blowers.

“What is important is that we ensure that perpetrators do not enjoy impunity for their crimes. The recent progress in the cases of the ex-CEO of Steinhoff and the ex-Speaker of the National Assembly, add to a growing number of cases involving high-profile accused from both the public and private sectors, which demonstrates the NPA is pursuing its mandate without fear or favour,” he said.

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate plays a crucial role, particularly in addressing corruption highlighted by bodies like the Zondo Commission. In the past year, the NPA achieved notable success with an increased number of convictions, focusing on major investigations across various sectors.

“We are making progress, and the successes that we have achieved in the fight against corruption, in the fight against criminality, against human rights abuses and violations, are because of the fact that somewhere, someone spoke up… they refused to remain silent, despite great cost and serious risks to themselves and their loved ones,” he said.

More needs to be done

Jeffery noted that much more still needed to be done, noting that Maseko’s murder had not been solved and that in South Africa, the murders of human rights defenders and others opposing corruption had not resulted in prosecutions.

“Human rights defenders need a proper and protected civic space within which to operate freely and without fear. We need to create an environment which is conducive to active citizenry,” he said.

Jeffery said one of the biggest threats South Africa faced was the so-called human rights backslide, where the country lost ground in terms of human rights gains for which many had sacrificed their lives.

“I think many of us are equally alarmed to see calls from certain political quarters for scrapping the Constitution and removing things like LGBTQI+ rights. Both the Constitution and the rights contained are the result of decades of painful struggle. Why on earth would we now want to do away with or curb the human rights protections we fought for in the struggle for liberation?”

Seeking accountability

Tanele Maseko, human rights defender and the widow of Thulani Maseko, thanked the Centre for Human Rights for being a home and a voice for Thulani. She said that in 2014, while imprisoned, her husband could continue research for his PhD as the centre sent him books.

“I thank you for that because that was his driving force in prison. Fast forward to his killing last year, and the centre continues to be his voice and amplify his voice,” she said.

Maseko said she established the Thulani Maseko Foundation to seek accountability for his killing, and, because Thulani was not a selfish leader, he would not have wanted the foundation to concentrate solely on Swaziland. She has since embarked on a series of advocacy missions to Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

“It’s been more than 500 days since Thulani was killed and there has been no accountability. I urge us to look deeply as to how we can seek accountability for Thulani, but also other whistle-blowers, other journalists who have been killed and silenced,” she said.

Maseko challenged Jeffery to look into the country’s immigration laws and visa application processes to cater for human rights defenders who flee to South Africa for safety.

“Let’s never be silent. They may have silenced Thulani by killing him, but let’s amplify his voice as we seek accountability for not only him, but for other human rights defenders in the region,” she said.

Lack of accountability

Frans Viljoen, Professor of International Human Rights Law, said Maseko’s murder came at a time when the Eswatinii government was intensifying its efforts to silence pro-democracy and human rights advocates and to stifle the work of human rights defenders in that country.

“It is therefore apt that this lecture today focuses on the plight of human rights defenders on our continent and in southern Africa particularly,” said Viljoen.

Viljoen recalled that during the first memorial lecture held five months after Maseko’s murder, participants asked the government to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into his death.

“Almost a year after this event, and almost a year-and-a-half after his death, these questions regrettably remain. We are justified in reiterating these questions,” he said.

Viljoen told those in attendance that the memorial lecture provided a moment to shine a spotlight on the failure of the state to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Today’s lecture and subsequent lectures will aim to do so while also placing in the focus the lack of accountability in Thulani’s specific case… but we want to place this in a broader context of the alarming lack of accountability for the deaths and harm to too many human rights defenders on our continent,” he said.

A gentle, principled man

Viljoen said that at the time of his death, Maseko was working on his doctoral thesis. His conclusion included a Nelson Mandela quote that emphasised the power of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving conflicts.

“Thulani’s own words included in the thesis were ‘negotiation and discussion are the greatest weapons we have for promoting peace and development. […] Your best weapon is to sit down and talk; while the King (Mswati) is reluctant to engage in talks with his perceived antagonists, the talks may well, contrary to his beliefs, be conducted with steadiness and good humour. The time for Swaziland to talk is now’.”

Viljoen said it was brutally ironic that Maseko, a gentle and principled man of peace who believed in the power of persuasion, was silenced in such a cowardly act of violence.

“Thulani, man of humility, resilience, fearlessness and vision, today we speak your name and we will continue to do so in the name of human rights and accountability for the violation of so many human rights defenders in our continent and beyond.” DM