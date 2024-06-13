Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Tesla Vote Lifts Cloud Off Stock Even as Deeper Woes Lie Ahead

Tesla Vote Lifts Cloud Off Stock Even as Deeper Woes Lie Ahead
Tesla Inc. supercharger stations in Fremont, California.
By Bloomberg
13 Jun 2024
0

Signs that Tesla Inc. shareholders are set to approve a $56 billion pay package for Elon Musk have given the stock a boost, but the electric vehicle-maker faces broader challenges. 

Musk late on Wednesday posted early results on X, the social media site he owns, and said shareholders voted “by wide margins” in favor of the two key resolutions — re-approving his compensation package and moving Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas. The shares gained in early trading, with final results due later Thursday.

Such an outcome would remove a big risk that analysts and investors have been wary of: Musk’s threat to take his artificial-intelligence ideas elsewhere upon a rejection of his pay plan. That would have spelled disaster for a stock whose pricey valuation depends on an AI story that falls flat without its CEO.

“This removes a $20-$25 overhang on the stock,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients, referring to the results touted by Musk. Ives also noted that challenges remained for Tesla — choppy demand for electric cars, and the arduous task of building a truly self-driving vehicle.

Tesla Most Expensive Mega-Cap By a Long Shot | Its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio towers over the rest

The debate on whether Tesla is a car company or a technology firm is longstanding, but a slowdown in electric vehicle demand and a surge of competitors has made this distinction even more crucial. The massive profit margins that it once brought in from EV sales are largely a thing of the past.

Tesla’s transformation into an AI company will hinge on its ability to develop self-driving cars, an ambitious project that many see as years or even decades away. For many investors, Musk’s focus on this goal is what gives them confidence. Any doubts about his commitment to the company tend to weigh heavily on the valuation, which at around 70 times earnings projected over the next 12 months, is by far the priciest among the tech giants.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman had likened Thursday’s vote with the one for the company’s acquisition of SolarCity Corp. in 2016. “Investors we spoke with then largely did not support the Solar City acquisition, but worried there would be a more negative share price reaction in the event the transaction were voted down, given the perception of a vote of no confidence,” the analyst added.

Tesla shares jumped as much as 6.4% on Thursday, on the Musk post that the vote is passing. The company’s shareholder meeting is scheduled to start around 4:30 p.m. New York time.

Read more: Tesla Jumps After Musk Says Shareholders Backed Pay Package

Still, some investors worry that even a yes vote likely won’t be enough to help Tesla shares sustain this latest momentum. The stock is down 29% this year through Wednesday’s close, falling behind the S&P 500 Index’s 14% advance and the Nasdaq 100’s 16% gain. Tesla now has a market value of about $565 billion, down from a peak of $1.24 trillion in 2021.

“No matter the outcome of the vote, shares, which have already been under substantial pressure, have a list as long as a Walgreens receipt that needs to be addressed,” said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

The vote comes just over two weeks before Tesla is due to report its second-quarter delivery numbers. Sales for the first three months of the year had missed by a huge margin, and estimates for the current quarter have also been coming down rapidly in recent weeks. And then there’s the lingering uncertainty about Tesla’s so-called Robotaxi that the company plans to unveil in August.

“At the end of the day, investors want to see earnings grow,” said Adam Sarhan, founder and CEO at 50 Park Investments. “Once Tesla can show investors that earnings will steadily increase, the stock will most likely come back into favor.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Maverick News

Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage
Maverick News

NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage
Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Maverick News

Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
Newsdeck

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Newsdeck

Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks
Newsdeck

Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks
Diageo Becomes Latest Multinational to Sell Its Nigeria Unit
Newsdeck

Diageo Becomes Latest Multinational to Sell Its Nigeria Unit

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.