Newsdeck

POP CULTURE

‘Ready for it?’ Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again

‘Ready for it?’ Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again
Taylor Swift fans queue outside Murrayfield stadium ahead of tomorrow nights concert on June 06, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Taylor Swift's Eras World Tour plays 15 dates across Scotland, Wales and England this June and August. Her fans, known as Swifties, had made the superstar $200 million in Eras merchandise sales as of November 2023. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Reuters
13 Jun 2024
0

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Thousands of fans at Taylor Swift's concerts in Scotland have caused earthquake readings miles away from the concert venue in Edinburgh, the British Geological Survey said on Thursday.

Dressed in glittery, colourful outfits depicting different musical eras of the American popstar’s discography, more than 70,000 fans, or ‘Swifties’, flocked to see the singer-songwriter for her Eras Tour shows at Murrayfield stadium last weekend.

Their dancing led to seismic activity being recorded at the earthquake monitoring stations 6 km (4 miles) away from the venue, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said in a statement.

Each of the three evenings followed a similar pattern, with the songs “Ready For It?”, “Cruel Summer” and “Champagne Problems” resulting in the most significant seismic activity each night, the BGS said.

Previous performances in Seattle and Los Angeles registered similar seismic activity, with her Seattle gig generating activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Swift’s worldwide tour is the world’s highest-grossing concert tour. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Maverick News

Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy
South Africa

Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
Newsdeck

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Newsdeck

Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill
Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks
Newsdeck

Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks
Diageo Becomes Latest Multinational to Sell Its Nigeria Unit
Newsdeck

Diageo Becomes Latest Multinational to Sell Its Nigeria Unit

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted