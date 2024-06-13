Defend Truth

POWER CRISIS

Probe into Zola, Soweto, substation fire points to vandalism

Probe into Zola, Soweto, substation fire points to vandalism
The fire at the Zola substation in Soweto on 12 June 2024 left several areas without power. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Bheki C. Simelane
13 Jun 2024
0

Eskom has said vandalism was responsible for the fire that engulfed the Zola substation and left several areas in Soweto without power this week.

Areas including Dobsonville Extensions 3 and 5, Jabulani, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola, Zondi, Emdeni, Moletsane and Old Dobsonville were affected when an explosion occurred and a fire broke out at the Zola substation on Wednesday, 12 June. 

Services were restored in some parts and Eskom said technicians were busy in the remaining areas, which include Emdeni, Moletsane and Old Dobsonville.

Health services

zola substation fire

The fire at the Zola substation in Soweto on 12 June 2024 left several areas without power. Gauteng health department spokesman Motalatale Modiba said the fire caused minor disruptions to operations in health facilities. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

On Wednesday, Gauteng health department spokesman Motalatale Modiba said the fire caused minor disruptions to operations in health facilities in the affected areas and that a few were operating on generators.

“Services are continuing as normal at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital and the Tladi and Zola Gateway clinics,” said Modiba. 

He said contractors were on site assessing the Zola community health centre (CHC) after the generator packed up.

“The contractor is on site busy fixing the generator. The transformer will also need to be fixed, but parts have been ordered.

“At Zola CHC, other services are being provided except for the MOU and accident and emergency units that are still on diversion to Mofolo and Chiawelo community health centres,” said Modiba. 

Vandalism

Eskom has been battling vandalism of its assets for some time, not just in Gauteng but around the country. The electricity provider told Daily Maverick that last month there had been 40 incidents of vandalism in Gauteng alone.

zola substation fire

Residents observe the fire at the Zola substation on 12 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

The power utility said it had identified hot spots and introduced technology to assist security guards deployed across the province.

“Eskom is further driving public education across Gauteng to raise awareness of this problem among communities so that they too can assist in reporting such criminal acts,” Eskom said. 

Convictions

Eskom said there had been two successful convictions of people involved in vandalism in the past seven months in Gauteng, adding that they were confident in the work of the police in fighting the scourge. 

However, it had become clear that implementing preventative measures instead would yield better results. 

“We have joined forces with SAPS to conduct continuous unannounced scrapyard raids across the province,” Eskom said.

Eskom told Daily Maverick there had been five deaths related to illegal electricity connections since the beginning of 2023. 

“There is a combination of heavily armed syndicates and drug addicts that are responsible for the theft and vandalism of Eskom infrastructure. The syndicates execute armed robberies at the guarded substations and the CNCs, stealing anything valuable that could be sold at scrap dealers or used for illegal connections, while the drug addicts do petty crimes operating as individuals or in groups.”

Eskom said it had replaced 400 transformers damaged by network overloading since January. 

The power utility said 2,500 transformers around the country were frequently overloaded and at risk of failure, while another 1,000 were to be replaced. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage
Maverick News

NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage
Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Maverick News

Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Maverick News

Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP

TOP READS IN SECTION

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
SA records second Mpox death among 6 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records second Mpox death among 6 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.