Defend Truth

THE KINGMAKER

NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage

NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage
(Graphic: Wikipedia)
By Velani Ludidi
13 Jun 2024
0

A potential deadlock looms in KwaZulu-Natal as parties scramble for coalition partners.

With just a day left before the first sitting of KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial legislature, the National Freedom Party (NFP) is playing a brinkmanship game in the high-stakes coalition negotiations. 

As the kingmaker with only one seat, the NFP’s decision could determine the political future of the province, which is one of three hung provinces following the recent general elections. The other provinces without a clear majority are the Northern Cape and Gauteng.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The mixed forces behind Zuma’s MK party – fed up ANC members, taxi industry, tenderpreneurs, ex-fighters

During a media briefing on Wednesday evening, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa revealed that discussions were under way to form a coalition government with the ANC, DA and NFP. This proposed coalition would exclude the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, despite it winning the most votes and securing 37 seats in the 80-seat KZN legislature.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Silent MK voters were from the ANC — Duduzile Zuma

The MK party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, is not out of options. Reports indicate that MK has already secured a tentative alliance with the EFF, which holds two seats.

As it stands, the NFP’s sole seat makes it a decisive factor in the coalition calculus. The NFP has been entertaining overtures from both the MKP and the IFP-DA-ANC coalition. On Wednesday, NFP leader Irvin Barnes met first with Zuma and then with Thami Ntuli, the IFP’s candidate for KZN premier.

If the NFP decides to side with the MKP and EFF, the KZN legislature could face a deadlock, with each coalition holding 40 seats. This would make it challenging to elect a Speaker, potentially leading to significant delays in forming a functional government.

In an interview with Daily Maverick, the NFP national administrator, Themba Dladla, who is also part of the NFP’s coalition negotiation team, said the party had decided to support the ANC’s proposal for a government of national unity. 

“We are forming the government of national unity in KZN as well as in the national government,” Dladla said. “We are not with the MK [party] because they never spoke to us about forming a government of coalition.”

Dladla said he was not aware of the specifics of what NFP President Barnes discussed with the MK leaders.

Meanwhile, KZN ANC Secretary Bheki Mtolo was tight-lipped about the coalition dynamics, particularly regarding the IFP’s claim that the ANC would be part of their coalition. 

His sole comment on the matter was: “The ANC will make an announcement on the negotiations.” 

The NFP’s decision will have significant implications for KwaZulu-Natal’s governance. A deadlock in the legislature could not only stall the election of a Speaker but also delay critical legislative and administrative processes. As the clock ticks down to the first sitting on Friday, all eyes are on the NFP and its next move. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Inkatha to join government of national unity — it’s ‘the will of the people’
Maverick News

Inkatha to join government of national unity — it’s ‘the will of the people’
Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
South Africa

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
Fact check — can an MK party boycott prevent Parliament from electing a President?
Maverick News

Fact check — can an MK party boycott prevent Parliament from electing a President?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Maverick News

First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting
Maverick News

Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.