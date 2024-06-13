NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage

With just a day left before the first sitting of KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial legislature, the National Freedom Party (NFP) is playing a brinkmanship game in the high-stakes coalition negotiations.

As the kingmaker with only one seat, the NFP’s decision could determine the political future of the province, which is one of three hung provinces following the recent general elections. The other provinces without a clear majority are the Northern Cape and Gauteng.

During a media briefing on Wednesday evening, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa revealed that discussions were under way to form a coalition government with the ANC, DA and NFP. This proposed coalition would exclude the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, despite it winning the most votes and securing 37 seats in the 80-seat KZN legislature.

The MK party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, is not out of options. Reports indicate that MK has already secured a tentative alliance with the EFF, which holds two seats.

As it stands, the NFP’s sole seat makes it a decisive factor in the coalition calculus. The NFP has been entertaining overtures from both the MKP and the IFP-DA-ANC coalition. On Wednesday, NFP leader Irvin Barnes met first with Zuma and then with Thami Ntuli, the IFP’s candidate for KZN premier.

If the NFP decides to side with the MKP and EFF, the KZN legislature could face a deadlock, with each coalition holding 40 seats. This would make it challenging to elect a Speaker, potentially leading to significant delays in forming a functional government.

In an interview with Daily Maverick, the NFP national administrator, Themba Dladla, who is also part of the NFP’s coalition negotiation team, said the party had decided to support the ANC’s proposal for a government of national unity.

“We are forming the government of national unity in KZN as well as in the national government,” Dladla said. “We are not with the MK [party] because they never spoke to us about forming a government of coalition.”

Dladla said he was not aware of the specifics of what NFP President Barnes discussed with the MK leaders.

Meanwhile, KZN ANC Secretary Bheki Mtolo was tight-lipped about the coalition dynamics, particularly regarding the IFP’s claim that the ANC would be part of their coalition.

His sole comment on the matter was: “The ANC will make an announcement on the negotiations.”

The NFP’s decision will have significant implications for KwaZulu-Natal’s governance. A deadlock in the legislature could not only stall the election of a Speaker but also delay critical legislative and administrative processes. As the clock ticks down to the first sitting on Friday, all eyes are on the NFP and its next move. DM