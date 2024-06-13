Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 13 June

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 13 June
By Daily Maverick
13 Jun 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Inkatha to join government of national unity — it’s ‘the will of the people’
Maverick News

Inkatha to join government of national unity — it’s ‘the will of the people’
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 12 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 12 June
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 11 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 11 June
Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 10 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 10 June
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 7 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 7 June
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 5 June
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 5 June

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.