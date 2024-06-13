Defend Truth

POLITICAL SHIFT

Julius Malema says EFF’s days of disrupting Parliament are over

Julius Malema says EFF’s days of disrupting Parliament are over
EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
By Velani Ludidi
13 Jun 2024
0

This move is regarded as a response to the evolving political landscape in which the EFF is increasingly being sidelined in coalition talks.

In a significant shift from its usual approach, EFF leader Julius Malema has announced that the party will no longer disrupt parliamentary proceedings and will instead focus on playing a robust opposition role. This announcement was made as the formation of a national government of unity (GNU) appeared to be progressing without the EFF’s involvement.

The EFF, known for its dramatic disruptions in the National Assembly, has often been ejected from the House for its protests. However, at a media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, Malema outlined the party’s new direction. 

“We will fully participate in this Parliament,” he said. “This time, we have taken a decision not to play the role of disruption [but] that of being robust and engaging to a point where we follow up that which was rejected illegally in Parliament through peaceful protests on the streets.” 

This move is regarded as a response to the evolving political landscape in which the EFF is increasingly being sidelined in coalition talks. Malema confirmed that the EFF had met the ANC and proposed taking key parliamentary roles, including the Speaker or Deputy Speaker positions, and suggested Floyd Shivambu as the chairperson of the Finance Committee.

The ANC’s secretary general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday night the ANC and the EFF have had exploratory conversations, but they “did not find each other on the issue of the GNU. We have accepted that particular point – we move on.” 

Threat to withdraw from councils

In local governance, tensions are rising after the EFF threatened to withdraw its members from mayoral committees in councils where it co-governs with the ANC if Nkululeko Dunga was not reinstated as the finance MMC in Ekurhuleni by Thursday evening. Dunga was removed by Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza on Wednesday due to “unforeseen misalignments”. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga gets chop as finance MMC in budget-battered Ekurhuleni

Malema expressed his awareness of the ANC’s ongoing negotiations with other parties, including the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF+). He reiterated the EFF’s stance against participating in any government that includes these “right-wing and reactionary political parties”.

“We are aware that the ANC is finalising an agreement to work with the DA, FF+ and other reactionary parties,” Malema said. “The EFF will not participate in a government that includes such parties. However, we will be active in Parliament and provincial legislatures, contesting positions of speakers, deputy speakers and committee chairs.”

With the possibility of a coalition government excluding the EFF and the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, Malema acknowledged the two parties’ impending role as the official opposition. He indicated a willingness to work alongside MK in this capacity, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, where MK, despite getting the most votes there in last month’s provincial elections, faces being muscled out of governing.

“If the DA enters the government, the MKP will be the official opposition,” Malema said. “We have a good relationship with the MKP and will work together in opposition.”

The EFF is known for its active stance against racism and its involvement in labour disputes through its labour desk. However, Malema signalled a shift in this approach, indicating that the EFF would prioritise assisting areas that had shown electoral support for the party.

“We will review the past support from complainants,” Malema said. “If you have been tweeting support for the ANC or DA, go find help elsewhere. We are now focusing on representing those who have stood by us. We are tired.”

The EFF faces a reduction in parliamentary seats in the seventh administration following a decline in support in the recent elections. Despite this, Malema emphasised that the EFF would remain a vigorous and active opposition force.

He warned that excluding MK from governing in KwaZulu-Natal could provoke strong reactions from the local populace. “Any move that sidelines the MKP is a provocation to the people of KZN, and they should not be blamed if they react,” Malema cautioned.

As the first sitting of the new administration approaches, scheduled for Friday, 14 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the political landscape in South Africa continues to evolve. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Transnet could stage one of the greatest turnarounds in business history
South Africa

Transnet could stage one of the greatest turnarounds in business history
Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Maverick News

Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Maverick News

Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP

TOP READS IN SECTION

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
SA records second Mpox death among 6 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records second Mpox death among 6 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.