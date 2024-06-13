In a significant shift from its usual approach, EFF leader Julius Malema has announced that the party will no longer disrupt parliamentary proceedings and will instead focus on playing a robust opposition role. This announcement was made as the formation of a national government of unity (GNU) appeared to be progressing without the EFF’s involvement.

The EFF, known for its dramatic disruptions in the National Assembly, has often been ejected from the House for its protests. However, at a media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, Malema outlined the party’s new direction.

“We will fully participate in this Parliament,” he said. “This time, we have taken a decision not to play the role of disruption [but] that of being robust and engaging to a point where we follow up that which was rejected illegally in Parliament through peaceful protests on the streets.”

This move is regarded as a response to the evolving political landscape in which the EFF is increasingly being sidelined in coalition talks. Malema confirmed that the EFF had met the ANC and proposed taking key parliamentary roles, including the Speaker or Deputy Speaker positions, and suggested Floyd Shivambu as the chairperson of the Finance Committee.

The ANC’s secretary general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday night the ANC and the EFF have had exploratory conversations, but they “did not find each other on the issue of the GNU. We have accepted that particular point – we move on.”

Threat to withdraw from councils

In local governance, tensions are rising after the EFF threatened to withdraw its members from mayoral committees in councils where it co-governs with the ANC if Nkululeko Dunga was not reinstated as the finance MMC in Ekurhuleni by Thursday evening. Dunga was removed by Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza on Wednesday due to “unforeseen misalignments”.

Malema expressed his awareness of the ANC’s ongoing negotiations with other parties, including the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF+). He reiterated the EFF’s stance against participating in any government that includes these “right-wing and reactionary political parties”.

“We are aware that the ANC is finalising an agreement to work with the DA, FF+ and other reactionary parties,” Malema said. “The EFF will not participate in a government that includes such parties. However, we will be active in Parliament and provincial legislatures, contesting positions of speakers, deputy speakers and committee chairs.”

With the possibility of a coalition government excluding the EFF and the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, Malema acknowledged the two parties’ impending role as the official opposition. He indicated a willingness to work alongside MK in this capacity, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, where MK, despite getting the most votes there in last month’s provincial elections, faces being muscled out of governing.

“If the DA enters the government, the MKP will be the official opposition,” Malema said. “We have a good relationship with the MKP and will work together in opposition.”

The EFF is known for its active stance against racism and its involvement in labour disputes through its labour desk. However, Malema signalled a shift in this approach, indicating that the EFF would prioritise assisting areas that had shown electoral support for the party.

“We will review the past support from complainants,” Malema said. “If you have been tweeting support for the ANC or DA, go find help elsewhere. We are now focusing on representing those who have stood by us. We are tired.”

The EFF faces a reduction in parliamentary seats in the seventh administration following a decline in support in the recent elections. Despite this, Malema emphasised that the EFF would remain a vigorous and active opposition force.

He warned that excluding MK from governing in KwaZulu-Natal could provoke strong reactions from the local populace. “Any move that sidelines the MKP is a provocation to the people of KZN, and they should not be blamed if they react,” Malema cautioned.

As the first sitting of the new administration approaches, scheduled for Friday, 14 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the political landscape in South Africa continues to evolve. DM