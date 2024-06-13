Newsdeck

Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill

epa11406855 A man removes his clothes in front of police during a protest outside of the senate as a debate is in progress inside in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 June 2024. The Argentina senate began the debate of the Law Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, a key piece of reform of President Javier Milei, after obtaining the approval of the deputy chamber on 29 April 2024. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
By Reuters
13 Jun 2024
BUENOS AIRES, June 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's Senate on Wednesday approved a sweeping economic reform plan proposed by President Javier Milei in an overall vote, with lawmakers now set to vote on each article of the bills.

The motion initially tied 36-36, with the head of the chamber, Vice President Victoria Villarruel, breaking the tie.

Reuters footage from the streets of Buenos Aires showed a car set on fire, with scattered protesters throwing rocks and bottles, while police with riot gear used tear gas, water hoses and rubber bullets.

Milei’s office issued a statement congratulating the security forces for holding back “terrorist groups” armed with sticks and grenades who “tried to perpetrate a coup d’etat.” It did not provide further evidence.

CHANGE ARGENTINA

Milei, a brash economist and former pundit who has clashed with lawmakers and regularly called Congress a “nest of rats,” has tied a lot to the bill. His government says it is key to undoing a major economic crisis that it inherited.

“We are going to change Argentina. We’ll make a liberal Argentina,” Milei said on Wednesday, adding that if his reforms didn’t get through Congress now he’d try again in 2025.

A government official speaking on condition of anonymity said that they expected the bill to get general approval in the Senate, but would be “more altered than we would like”. If it is approved with changes it will go back to the lower house.

“If the Bases law is passed, it accelerates the growth process, mainly by getting investment into the country. If it is not passed, we keeping going, though perhaps more slowly,” the person said.

Argentina has annual inflation near 300%, myriad capital controls that stymie business and trade, depleted foreign currency reserves and a high debt load that needs servicing. The economy is in recession and poverty is rising.

