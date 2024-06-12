Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Trump meets Bitcoin miners in his latest pro-crypto overture

Trump meets Bitcoin miners in his latest pro-crypto overture
Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point PAC town hall at Dream City Church on 6 June 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
12 Jun 2024
0

Several Bitcoin miners met with former president Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, according to Matthew Schultz, executive chairman at crypto mining company CleanSpark Inc.

Trump told attendees that he loves and understands cryptocurrency, adding that Bitcoin miners help to stabilise energy supply from the grid, according to Schultz. Trump said he’d be an advocate for miners in the White House, Schultz added.

So. I just ran into a guy that’s a huge fan of #bitcoin and LOVES what we’re doing at @CleanSpark_Inc in #georgia and #mississippi and #wyoming. pic.twitter.com/ofSXJGWWfn

— S Matthew Schultz (@smatthewschultz) June 11, 2024

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News. 

The former president has increasingly highlighted Bitcoin and other digital assets on the campaign trail in recent weeks as a way to reach new voters. He has taken advice on the subject from Elon Musk and pledged at a recent Libertarian Party convention to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the convicted founder of the Silk Road online marketplace. His campaign is also now accepting crypto donations.

Jason Les, chief executive officer and director of Riot Platforms Inc., also met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, according to a post on X. 

The meeting comes as crypto miners reel from a backlash over a range of issues including climate change and their impact on local power grids.

Democrats have been leading efforts to ramp up scrutiny of Bitcoin miners’ energy consumption and carbon emissions, while Texas Senator Ted Cruz has been a high-profile backer of the industry.

The crypto sector, meanwhile, is striving to bolster candidates seen as favorable to digital assets, including through ever-greater donations to the Fairshake political action committee.

The US has supplanted China as the epicentre of Bitcoin mining since 2021, when Beijing enforced an industry ban. The energy-intensive process involves using power-hungry computers to validate encrypted transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain, with rewards earned in the form of tokens.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
South Africa

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Zuma's MK party may be litigiously backing itself into corner with doomed urgent application 
Op-eds

Zuma's MK party may be litigiously backing itself into corner with doomed urgent application 
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Why the MK party’s political plans have a low probability of legal success
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Why the MK party’s political plans have a low probability of legal success
Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks
Business Maverick

Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks
Abysmal ranking of Transnet ports underscores long haul to fix key logistics operations and infrastructure
Business Maverick

Abysmal ranking of Transnet ports underscores long haul to fix key logistics operations and infrastructure
Loaded For Bear: Cannabis prohibition was Calvinistic, classist and racist, so good riddance
Op-eds

Loaded For Bear: Cannabis prohibition was Calvinistic, classist and racist, so good riddance
Tax and deceased estates — implications for children living overseas
Business Maverick

Tax and deceased estates — implications for children living overseas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.