SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla during a media briefing on the outbreak of Mpox, or monkeypox, at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria on 12 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)
By Naledi Sikhakhane
12 Jun 2024
Health Minister Joe Phaahla says all hands are on deck to prevent the spread of Mpox through procuring medication, contact tracing for those who have been diagnosed and surveillance to identify cases.

South Africa has recorded five laboratory-confirmed cases of Mpox and one death. Two cases were in Gauteng and three in KwaZulu-Natal, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla told the media in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The death was recorded on Monday, 10 June 2024 at Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng. All patients are males aged between 30 and 39 with no history of travel to the countries currently experiencing an outbreak, which suggests there is local transmission of the infectious disease. 

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion. Within one to three days of the onset of disease, blister-like lesions develop on the face and the extremities including soles of the feet and palms.

“At the current moment, there is no registered treatment for Mpox in South Africa. However, the World Health Organization recommends the use of Tecovirimat (known as TPOXX) for treatment of severe cases, such as in individuals with a CD4 count of less than 350. However, the department has obtained Tecovirimat via Section 21 Sahpra approval on compassionate use basis for the five known patients with severe disease,” Phaahla said.

He noted that Mpox is severe in patients who are immune compromised. 

Mpox

(Photo: iStock)

Three of the five cases had access to Tecovirimat treatment guided by the institute.

“The drug was obtained via Section 21 and the Sahpra approval process; and donated by the WHO. Sahpra has since approved a request for a small stockpile of Tecovirimat, which the WHO will support as a donation. Our intention is to obtain a stockpile of Tecovirimat treatment for rapid deployment in case the current situation leads to a wider outbreak. The stock will be donated by the WHO,” he added

Phaahla said they are looking into who will be the priority target for these vaccinations, including high-risk groups such as sex workers, men who have sex with men, and health and laboratory workers. 

The minister said civil society organisations and other stakeholders had been called on to help with education efforts, and he warned against spreading discrimination and stigma against groups that have been found to present with Mpox. 

“The department, working together with partner organisations, has intensified both targeted and public awareness using various channels of communications to empower the citizens with crucial information related to Mpox to make well-informed health decisions. As part of additional efforts to increase opportunity for engagement, a clinical management webinar has been convened and was attended by 500 healthcare workers and public health professionals from across the country.”

Mpox

The ICD’s Dr Jacqueline Weyer at the media briefing on the Mpox outbreak, in Pretoria on 12 June 2024. The Health Department reported that two more cases of Mpox had been detected at Addington and St Augustine hospitals in Durban. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)

The department said the most important intervention at present remains risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), which is being implemented, including addressing the high-risk population without discriminating, thereby avoiding stigma. We are also reaching out to organisations working with the HIV programmes and key populations such as the MSM to reach their members since they fall under the category of people at risk. 

“Although the World Health Organization has not recommended any travel restrictions, it is important for travellers to and from endemic countries to alert health officials on the situation to enable them to provide guidance for case detection and management. We can prevent further spread of this infectious disease if those with suspected symptoms, or who were in contact with known cases/patients, present themselves at healthcare facilities on time for early diagnosis and effective treatment,” said Phaahla. 

One death is too many, especially from a preventable and manageable disease like Mpox.

According to the NICD, Mpox is caused by “infection with monkeypox virus, a member of the genus Orthopoxvirus in the family Poxviridae. There are currently more than 80 poxviruses known to science and these poxviruses have been isolated from different species of birds, insects, reptiles, marsupials and mammals.” DM
