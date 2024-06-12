Newsdeck

Japan considers sanctioning firms, including Chinese, for aiding Russia’s Ukraine war, NHK reports

By Reuters
12 Jun 2024
TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan is considering imposing sanctions on companies, including Chinese firms, supporting Russia's war on Ukraine by supplying materials that can be used by Moscow's military, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The report specifically mentioned the possible sanctions could target “groups that are suspected of providing material aid including domestic Chinese companies” and would forbid them from exporting from Japan.

Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to announce the sanctions at the G7 summit scheduled later this week if the plans are finalised, NHK said.

United States officials have said China is backing Russia’s war effort in Ukraine by helping Moscow in its biggest military buildup since the Soviet era, providing drone and missile technology.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong in May and G7 leaders may warn smaller Chinese banks in assisting Russia’s evasion of Western sanctions.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sonali Paul)

