Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa briefs the media on coalitions at the IFP head office in Durban on 12 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

KwaZulu-Natal is likely to form a government consisting of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the National Freedom Party (NFP).

This was said by the IFP during a press conference in Durban on Wednesday evening.

KZN emerged from the post-29 May general elections period with a unique political situation after the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party unexpectedly won 45% of the vote, which gave it 37 seats in the 80-seat KZN legislature. The IFP has the second-highest number of seats, 15, followed by the ANC with 14 and the DA with 11. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) won two seats and the National Freedom Party (NFP) one.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa told a media briefing on Wednesday evening that the party had engaged with other parties to form a government of national unity nationally and a government of provincial unity in KwaZulu-Natal.

Hlabisa said that after talks with the ANC and DA, there was an agreement that IFP KZN provincial leader Thami Ntuli would lead the provincial government.

Hlabisa told the media briefing that the MK party had failed to attend a pre-arranged meeting on Monday. The IFP delegation had waited at the meeting venue for more than two hours before leaving.

But the MK party sent a letter to media houses on Wednesday morning in which MK said it was inviting the IFP to discussions about the two parties forming a government to run KZN.

Written by MK party secretary Sihle Ngubane and addressed to the IFP leadership, the letter came shortly before the IFP national leadership met to “look at several scenarios” as the party was being courted by the ANC and the DA nationally to form a government that would exclude the MK party.

“We request that a convergence of minds be solicited and we afford each other time and space to engage,” Ngubane wrote, adding that the two parties shared common ground on many issues facing the province.

“These main issues are: bringing back dignity to the Zulu Kingdom, kings and Izinduna [traditional leaders]; fast-tracking service delivery to all our people in KZN; catapulting the province to be the major economic hub of South Africa and other important opportunities that will make KZN the centre of attention,” the MK letter read.

Insiders believe the MK party is ready to offer Ntuli the premiership of the province as one of the bargaining chips.

However, Hlabisa said that although there was still limited room to meet with the MK party, the ANC, IFP, DA and NFP had agreed in principle that Ntuli would lead the government in KZN formed by the four parties.

The DA has consistently said it will not work in any coalition that involves the MK party, the EFF or any party that wants to change the Constitution or interfere with the rule of law.

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers said that talks between his party, the IFP, the ANC and the NFP were at an advanced stage.

Attempts on Wednesday to get a comment from ANC KZN provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele were unsuccessful. However, the ANC has said it is approaching these talks with an open mind and is willing to relinquish the premiership to the party with the most votes in the coalition.

Zakhele Ndlovu, a political analyst based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said it seemed that the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP would govern KZN collectively.

“It looks like these four parties will form a government in KZN, similar to the one touted nationally. The danger of that is that it will leave outside the MK party, which won the most votes in the province.

“The MK supporters who voted expect the party to be in government. This raises the danger of violence in the province, which we cannot rule out altogether,” Ndlovu said.

“In my view, all attempts should be made to include the MK party in government to avoid any trouble,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NatJoints teams made up of the SAPS, SANDF and intelligence personnel have deployed thousands of members in KZN and are on high alert and “ready for any eventuality”. DM