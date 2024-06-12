Newsdeck

Climate

Greece shuts schools and Acropolis as heatwave hits

Greece shuts schools and Acropolis as heatwave hits
A visitor wearing a hat and a scarf to shield her from the sun walks in front of the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during a heatwave, in Athens, Greece, 11 June 2024. The extended high pressure area over the coasts of Africa and central Mediterranean, which is accompanied by very warm air masses, is gradually extending eastward and will bring very high temperatures in Greece from 11 until 14 June. A circular of the Interior Ministry outlines how civil services will operate during the heatwave forecast in Greece by the National Meteorological Service. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
By Reuters
12 Jun 2024
0

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece shut the ancient Acropolis tourist site, suspended schools and stationed medics across Athens on Wednesday as it faced the first heatwave of the summer.

Temperatures were expected to hit 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday and Thursday in parts of the Mediterranean country, driven by southerly winds bringing hot air and dust from North Africa.

The Acropolis hill, home to one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites that includes the Parthenon temple, was closed from noon to 5 p.m. (0900-1400 GMT) and Red Cross staff handed out bottles of water to tourists.

Many primary schools and nurseries across the country will shut for two days.

Greece is one of the most climate-impacted countries in Europe. Last year, rising temperatures fuelled deadly wildfires and erratic rains caused some of the worst flooding on record, both of which damaged crops and livelihoods.

Last winter was the hottest on record and rainfall was low, creating the conditions for more fires, scientists say.

Similar conditions were seen last year across much of southern Europe, including Portugal, France, Spain and Italy where fires caused dozens of deaths.

In Greece, fires began earlier than expected this year, including one in March.

Firefighters and police were patrolling forests from air and land on Wednesday, ahead of what is expected to be a windy end to the week, raising the risk of fires spreading.

After last year’s destructive wildfires, including on the island of Rhodes which prompted the biggest evacuation in peace time, Greece has scaled up its preparations by hiring more staff and stepping up training.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Stelios Misinas; Editing by Renee Maltezou and Janet Lawrence)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
South Africa

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Zuma's MK party may be litigiously backing itself into corner with doomed urgent application 
Op-eds

Zuma's MK party may be litigiously backing itself into corner with doomed urgent application 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
Newsdeck

Pope repeats gay slur in closed-door meeting, ANSA reports
Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president
Newsdeck

Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president
I have a picture for you! 01 June - 07 June 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 01 June – 07 June 2024
Hamas, Palestinian authority welcome UN Security Council resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Newsdeck

Hamas, Palestinian authority welcome UN Security Council resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Yemen's Houthis say they have arrested an 'American-Israeli spy cell'
Newsdeck

Yemen's Houthis say they have arrested an 'American-Israeli spy cell'

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.