Defend Truth

WATCH THE VIDEO

Fact check — could a government of national unity include two deputy presidents?

Fact check — could a government of national unity include two deputy presidents?
Paul Mashatile (Deputy President of South Africa) during the South Africa General Elections in St. Johannes Lutheran Church on May 29, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle) | Velenkosini Hlabisa (leader) of the IFP at the National Result Operation Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Estate on June 01, 2024 in Midrand, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
By Rebecca Davis
12 Jun 2024
0

With just a few days to go before a government has to be formed after elections, speculation is rife that the new Cabinet could include two deputy presidents as a gesture of political goodwill to the opposition.

But is this legally possible? News24 reported that the current coalition talks could see IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa take his place as a second deputy president alongside the ANC’s Paul Mashatile.

It has also been pointed out that for South Africa to have two deputy presidents would not be unprecedented, since in the 1994 government of national unity, President Nelson Mandela appointed both Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk as deputies.

The same News24 article quoted an ANC source close to the negotiations as saying that whoever is elected as president could appoint “one, two or three deputy presidents” in the interests of inclusivity.

But as law professor Pierre de Vos has pointed out on Twitter, there does not appear to be a provision in the Constitution for more than one deputy president.

Section 91 (1) of the Constitution specifies that the Cabinet consists of “the President, a Deputy President and Ministers”.

It goes on to say that there may be “any number of Ministers” and “any number of deputy Ministers”, so the singular phrasing of “a Deputy President” is clearly legally intentional.

In other words, it would probably require a Constitutional amendment for an additional deputy president to be appointed.

If you are wondering why Mandela was able to appoint two deputy presidents in the 1994 government of national unity, that is because the Constitution as we know it today was only promulgated in December 1996.

It’s also worth noting that opposition parties, including the IFP, have previously criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for the size of his Cabinet.

If these parties accept the creation of new Cabinet posts, paid for by the taxpayer, it could open them up to accusations of hypocrisy. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
South Africa

Lifelong victim with murderous instinct — Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Electoral Court dismisses expelled MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo’s bid for leadership
Maverick News

Electoral Court dismisses expelled MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo’s bid for leadership
Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support

TOP READS IN SECTION

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Maverick News

First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting
Maverick News

Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.