Bafana beat Zimbabwe before buzzing Bloemfontein crowd to strengthen World Cup hopes

Oswin Appollis of Bafana Bafana during the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifier against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. 11 June 2024. (Photo: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
12 Jun 2024
1

The three points that Bafana Bafana earned by beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in their World Cup qualification fixture on Tuesday ensures that the team’s destiny remains in its own hands. 

There was a time when South Africa soccer supporters knew that when Bafana Bafana were about to embark on a qualification journey for a major tournament, it was imperative to sharpen their arithmetic skills.

However, under Hugo Broos’s tutelage, these mental and mathematical gymnastics appear to be history. South Africa’s senior men’s soccer side beat neighbours Zimbabwe 3-1 in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night to ensure that their bid to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup remains firmly in their hands.

In front of an almost-capacity crowd which had braved a chilly winter evening to grace the 46,000-seater Free State Stadium, Bafana Bafana sprinted into the lead in just 30 seconds of play. Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners pounced on a lapse in concentration by Zimbabwe’s defence to hand his country a dream start.

The dream soon turned into a nightmare though as the visitors counterpunched immediately, with Tawanda Chirewa scoring the Warriors’ equalising goal less than two minutes after South Africa’s opener.

Iterations of Bafana Bafana that were present before the arrival of Belgian coach Broos in 2021 might have crumbled and withered away following this setback. However, under the 72-year-old’s guidance, the South Africans have shown incredible mental fortitude and resilience.

Sphephelo Sithole of Bafana Bafana

Sphephelo Sithole of Bafana Bafana during the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifier match against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. 11 June 2024. (Photo: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Read more in Daily Maverick: Bafana’s draw against Nigeria was a good springboard for Zimbabwe WC qualification tussle

This attitude was rewarded in the second half as super-sub Thapelo Morena netted a brace to snuff any hopes of Zimbabwe potentially earning their first win in this World Cup qualification campaign.

The two goals also signified a dream homecoming for Morena. The 3o-year-old fullback/winger made his name in the City of Roses playing for the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

More importantly, though, the win took South Africa to seven points from four games in Group C. They are second on goal difference, but level with surprise group leaders Rwanda, as well as third-placed Benin.

Thapelo Morena

Thapelo Morena came off the bench to score a brace against Zimbabwe in a crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier. (Photo: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Nigeria — who would have been many people’s favourites to secure top spot and qualify for a seventh World Cup — currently languish in fifth place, with just four points accumulated so far in the six-team mini-league.

“The team was a little bit shaken by the goal of Zimbabwe. We did not do what he needed to do. We played too much in the centre and we did not use the wings,” Broos told the South African Football Association’s media department.

“In the second half, we corrected some things and we saw a much better South Africa. We had many chances, even in the first half. So, we deserve this victory. It’s an important victory,” he added.

Super spectators 

In recent years Bafana Bafana have struggled to pull spectators into the stadiums they’ve played in. An all-time low came when Broos and his men battled the Democratic Republic of Congo in an international friendly played at Orlando Stadium in September 2023.

During that fixture, less than 5,000 spectators made it to the stadium. Of those that did, the majority were Congolese nationals. It was a moment that left Broos bemused, even though his side had secured a 1-0 win on the day.

Having experienced the passion of Bloemfontein — a city that last hosted a Bafana Bafana match 14 years ago (when they beat France 2-1 in the 2010 World Cup) — Broos was pleasantly surprised.

Khuliso Mudau

Khuliso Mudau of South Africa celebrating in front of the crowd at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. 11 June 2024 (Photo: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

“I’m happy to have played in this stadium, with a fantastic crowd. This is what a crowd can do [to boost a team’s performance]. They were behind the players. Yes, we had difficult moments. But when you have a crowd like this, you go the extra mile,” Broos stated.

“That’s what we saw in the second half. We got confidence [from the crowd] and played better. It was a fantastic evening… In my three years [as Bafana coach] I’ve never had an atmosphere like this one.”

Bafana crowd

More than 40,000 fans turned out for the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifier match between Bafana and Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. on 11 June 2024. (Photo: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana will now take an extended hiatus from their World Cup qualification campaign, with their next set of fixtures on this particular journey scheduled for March 2025.

The South Africans are bidding to participate in the global tournament for the first time since hosting it in 2010. With four matches played to date, they have another six to navigate before their fate is determined. DM

  • Tumelo Tumelo says:
    12 June 2024 at 11:21

    What a thrilling sight seeing a Bafana Bafana game packed to the rafters, on a freezing Tuesday evening! Hugo Broos has put in the hard work with these chaps in terms of culture within the team- it’s finally paying off. Well done to them.

FAQ | Contact Us

